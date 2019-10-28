Registration opens for SMi’s AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020

AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi’s inaugural AI in Drug Discovery conference taking place in London in March 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is delighted to announce the highly anticipated AI in Drug Discovery conference which will commence on 16th-17th March in London. AI machine learning technologies have the potential to reduce drug discovery costs by an estimated US$70 billion over the next decade, and is therefore leading the way to shorter, cheaper and more successful research and development.Unfortunately, there can be no AI revolution without first tackling data challenges, such as the lack of consistent and quality data. It is critical, therefore, for industry leaders to come together and discuss strategies to overcome this problem and further advance research in drug discovery. This two-day agenda offers networking opportunities with VPs, heads, managers, directors and scientists within artificial intelligence, machine learning, drug discovery, R&D, medicinal chemistry, cheminformatics, molecular AI and other related industries.Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 29st November 2019: www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/EIN1 • Case studies from industry leaders in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology who have incorporated AI into their work.• How deep learning methods can be used for compound screening, de novo design, multiparameter optimization and more.• Strategies for overcoming data-related challenges and data access.• Unique approaches such as fragment-based and network-driven drug discovery.Key speakers attending:Chair:• Alexander Hillisch, Director, Medicinal Chemistry, Head of Computational Chemistry, BayerFeatured speakers:• Andrea Pierleoni, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Healx Limited• Andreas Bender, Lecturer for Molecular Informatics, University of Cambridge• Andrew Leach, Head of Chemistry Services, EMBL-EBI• Christian Tyrchan, Teamleader Computational Chemistry, AstraZeneca Sweden• Christine Richardson, Principal Scientist, Computational Chemistry, Domainex• Darren Green, Director of Molecular Design, GSK• Friedemann Schmidt, Senior Scientist, Preclinical Safety, Sanofi• Friedrich Rippmann, Director, Global Computational Chemistry & Biology, Merck• Gerhard Hessler, Head of Synthetic Molecular Design, Sanofi• Govinda Bhisetti, Head of Computational Chemistry, Biogen• Graham Smith, Senior Medical Chemist, AstraZeneca• John Overington, Drug Discovery Informatics, Medicines Discovery CatapultThere will also be a post-conference workshop on 18th March:Practical Application of Predictive Properties in Drug DesignFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online. Register at www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/prcom1 AI in Drug Discovery Conference 202016th-17th March 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



