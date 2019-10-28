Refuelling Capabilities to be a Key Focus at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019

20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMI Reports: The 20th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference will be held in Lisbon, Portugal on 3rd – 4th December and will feature key presentations on the importance of efficient Air-to-Air Refuelling capabilities.Air-to-Air Refuelling practices extend flight time capabilities to maximise strike time and help to enable rapid and flexible deployment of troops and materials. As Air-to-Air Refuelling is crucial to all Air Forces, Military Airlift and Air-to-Air refuelling conference will highlight the latest developments in the field.The final early bird savings of £100 expires on October 31st. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their spot at www.military-airlift.com/einPR9 This year’s programme will feature presentations from military and industry leaders from across the globe. These presentations will address progress, challenges and technology in the field of Air-to-Air Refuelling, in addition to the future of the practice.Key presentations at this year’s conference include:EXTENDING REACHING AND DETERRENCE THROUGH UNRIVALLED AIR REFUELLING ACROSS EUROPE AND AFRICA• Integrating the 100th ARW’s KC-135 fleet with the resources of allied partners to provide extended reach within the European theatre• Extending reach: providing deterrent value through the high readiness status of the wing – MRO considerations• Providing on-demand AAR capabilities for US Air Forces in Europe: the bloody 100th as a key enabler• What lessons the wing can implement moving forward to maintain operational effectivenessColonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100 Air Refuelling Wing, US Air ForceTHE FUTURE OF MILITARY AIR-TO-AIR REFUELLING• An introduction to the AFLCMC – our role and key stakeholders• The KC-135 stratotanker – multi mission responsibilities for AAR and airlift• Foreign military sales of legacy tankers within the alliance• KC-135 replacement: current timelines in competitions & tenders to provide future AAR capability• Concluding thoughts – what we can learn from legacy FMS and future programme developmentMs Michelle Toma, Section Chief, KC-135 International Acquisitions, AFLCMC, US Air ForceTHE SPANISH APPROACH TO MILITARY AIRLIFT• Current capabilities in air logistics and AAR – strategic, tactical and operational resources• Transition from the C-130 to the A400M: technology, infrastructure and training challenges to be overcome• FOC for the A400M: lessons learned and partnerships with other European operators• Integration and innovation within a European framework: reducing costs and enabling knowledge and asset exchangeColonel Melecio Hernandez Quinones, Ala 31 Commander, Spanish Air ForceAAR AS A FORCE MULTIPLIER IN SUPPORT OF LOGISTICS• AAR as a force enabler and multiplier via temporal extension of air capabilities• Work within existing airlift frameworks and future priorities for capability development• Requirements for a flexible airlift and tanking capability of the future• Utilising AAR to minimise logistical footprints on the groundMr Joao Alexandre Paulo De Morais, Manager, Projects and Logistics, Westlake CorporationCOMMERCIAL ACCESS TO MILITARY AIRLIFT AND AAR CAPABILITIES• Outsourcing airlift and AAR services to alleviate current shortfalls• Military led and Industry powered solutions as new scheme• Why innovative funding solutions are a serious option for Air Forces• Learn from the past to shape better industrial solutionsMr Malcolm Sandford, Senior Vice President, SkyTechThe conference will offer networking opportunities at a pre-conference drinks reception on 2 December. Additionally, a site visit to Montijo Air Base will be hosted by the Portuguese Air Force on 5th December.Visit the event website at www.military-airlift.com/einPR9 to view the full event programme.Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference3rd and 4th December 2019Lisbon, PortugalLead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & SecurityGold Sponsors: Airbus, Boeing Global Services, SkyTechSponsors: AJW Group, IrvinGQ Ltd, JBT, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, U.S. Cargo Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on+44 (0) 207 827 6112 or jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



