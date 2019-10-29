New Fun Tariff Saving Reward for European Food Americans Love Most Launches

How Do We Improve the Quality of Life in the U.S.? Talk with Your Family and Friends. Simply call or write your Democratic and Republican Representatives in Congress and the Senate...let them know how you feel about the cost of food and the quality of your life. Have Fun for Good For Americans Who Love French Wine and Making a Difference Join R4G to Help Kids and Enjoy Saving Rewards

Recruiting for Good is inspiring participation in the staffing agency to help fund Kid Causes by rewarding referrals with Cheese, Olive Oil, and Wine savings.

How do we honor the French people who gifted America the Statue of Liberty? We're rewarding tariff saving rewards on French Wine!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Participate by making referrals to enjoy tariff saving rewards for the Finest European Food and Wine.The Trump Administration announced that the U.S. will impose new (25%) tariffs on European goods beginning on October 18 that include; cheese, fruits, meat, pasta, produce (olive oil), and wine (whiskey). The tariffs will raise the price of food and cost Americans more money.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're rewarding tariff saving rewards on the food you love most. Simply, make referrals to our recruiting agency to help fund kid causes and enjoy $1,000 gift cards for your favorite specialty stores in LA to enjoy savings on French Wine , Italian Cheeses, and Olive Oil."How to Earn Tariff Saving Rewards1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card to favorite specialty shop (listed on www.RewardingLA.com ).3. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; R4G donates $1,000 to help fund a kid cause (Teach Kids Meditation, or Sunday School Scholarships).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding for people who love to do both. How do we honor the French people who gifted America the Statue of Liberty?...We're rewarding tariff saving rewards on French Wine...vive la liberté!...Long Live Freedom!"AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com



