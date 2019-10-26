Rewarding LA Announces November Celebrating Women Creative Writing Contest
The purpose of the fun creative writing contest is to inspire 'Celebrating Women' by creating meaningful subject matter that teaches positive life values.
According to Recruiting for Good, and Rewarding LA Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This November, participate by answering the following; 'What life value have you learned that you would love to teach girls? And tell us why?'"
How to Participate and Earn Fun Dining Reward
Must live in Southern California. Be 21 Years Old. Contest runs between Nov. 1st to Nov. 25th.
1. Attend the next fun party at a juice bar or dessert shop (in November); and submit hand written entries in person (takes 15 minutes to participate). RSVP(at)BeautyFoodieParty(dot)com to learn location of next party; and enjoy food rewards at party.
2. Men and women who can't attend party, can take a picture of handwritten entries and email to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com (include name and age).
3. Group of moms, will select a winner on Nov. 27th; and R4G will reward a $125 dinner gift card for two to enjoy one of L.A.'s best restaurants.
Rewarding Dining Gift Cards to Crossroads (Vegan),Fia, La Gandola (Kosher), Nobu, Rustic Canyon, Tierra Sur, and Via Veneto.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding for kids, families, and professionals in LA. ...join today to have fun for good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.