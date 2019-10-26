Rewarding LA Announces November Celebrating Women Creative Writing Contest

RSVP@BeautyFoodieParty.com to Get Location of Next Party RSVP@BeautyFoodieParty.com to Get Location of Next Party...Men Who Celebrate Women are Welcome to Attend

The purpose of the fun creative writing contest is to inspire 'Celebrating Women' by creating meaningful subject matter that teaches positive life values.

Do you love to celebrate women? Participate in our fun creative writing contest to start today.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Rewarding LA and fun fulfilling creative writing contest " Celebrating Women ."According to Recruiting for Good, and Rewarding LA Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This November, participate by answering the following; 'What life value have you learned that you would love to teach girls? And tell us why?'"How to Participate and Earn Fun Dining RewardMust live in Southern California. Be 21 Years Old. Contest runs between Nov. 1st to Nov. 25th.1. Attend the next fun party at a juice bar or dessert shop (in November); and submit hand written entries in person (takes 15 minutes to participate). RSVP(at)BeautyFoodieParty(dot)com to learn location of next party; and enjoy food rewards at party.2. Men and women who can't attend party, can take a picture of handwritten entries and email to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com (include name and age).3. Group of moms, will select a winner on Nov. 27th; and R4G will reward a $125 dinner gift card for two to enjoy one of L.A.'s best restaurants.Rewarding Dining Gift Cards to Crossroads (Vegan),Fia, La Gandola (Kosher), Nobu, Rustic Canyon, Tierra Sur, and Via Veneto.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding for kids, families, and professionals in LA. ...join today to have fun for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



