New 360 Camera from 360Rize makes it easy for Schools and Universities to get into Virtual Reality for around $100

New 360 VR Action Camera

360Rize’s new 360 Action Camera has made everything easier and now affordable for everyone including the educational system.

High schools and universities have been excited about the 360 camera” — Michael Kintner CEO/Founder of 360Rize

OLEAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360Rize’s new 360 Action Camera has made everything easier and now affordable for everyone including the educational system.

At $159 on 360Rize’s website and limited time only of $114.99 on Amazon, this camera, beats out its competition in some cases by hundreds of dollars without loss of functionally.

It’s a normal point and shoot action camera that’s 360 virtual reality ready. One push button on the front starts and stops the 360-degree recording video and audio; pull out the SD card and load directly into the virtual reality headset and your viewing 4K 360 videos or 24 mega-pixel 360 photos in a matter of seconds in VR. And don't worry, the 360 content can be shared to any social media platform directly from the micro SD card, iPhone or Android. Its two 220-degree lens makes it the perfect ultra-wide viewing camera that captures everything that happening "All Around You™". It can work on its own or be used with any Apple and Android mobile device, even 360 live streaming to Facebook or YouTube. “The response from schools and universities has been incredible,” says, Michael Kintner, CEO/Founder of 360Rize. The camera makes a perfect entry point into the world of virtual reality for students and faculty. It’s loaded with high tech functionally, like its competitors, but in many cases, it's one quarter the cost of its competition.

The camera includes all the extra mounts needed to connect to any action camera mount, weighs only 2.4 ounces and has a battery life that lasts up to an hour and a half.

• EASY TO USE - Power up, shoot video, take an image, and shut the 360Penguin down with the same button

• THRIVES ON MOBILE - Take control of the preview, record video, shoot images, share right to social media, even live stream to Facebook and YouTube, all through the 360 Penguin App!

• HD IMAGE QUALITY - 360-degree camera with 5.7K recording for the video adventurers out there and 24MP photos

• LONG BATTERY LIFE - Supports up to 90 minutes recording. Operating temperature is -10F - 102F

• LIVE STREAMING - Share, untethered, in stunning 4K video quality when you live stream to Facebook or YouTube

It makes sense that 360Rize built a consumer-friendly version of its patented 360 video gear. This new camera cuts out all the hard work and makes it a perfect fit for students and faculty to get into any virtual reality without expensive hardware or software to process the content.

Technology is changing fast and virtual reality is the way of the future. 360Rize is excited to help get high tech 360 cameras into virtual classrooms, for students and faculty to stay current with the ever-changing times.

About 360Rize:

360Rize is a 360Heros Inc., company specializing in virtual reality 360 video technology, creates 360 spherical video camera systems that can capture 360 video content as high as 12K resolution at 120 frames per second. Through years of research and innovation, 360Rize has empowered content creators to push the limits of this emerging technology and its unique modular 360 Plug-n-Play™ product line allows producers to use the action and cinematic cameras in multi-camera arrays.

Demo Reel of New 360 VR Action Camera



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.