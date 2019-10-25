INVENTORS TO RALLY AT JOINT GATHERING OF USPTO, IP LAWYERS

US Inventor First Protest in Washington DC

Inventors to Protest Extraordinary USPTO PTAB Public Hearing of Emmy & Academy Award Recipients

Since America Invents Act, thousands of inventors have been stripped of their patent rights. The USPTO continues to team up with big corporations to steal our inventions and revoke our patent rights.” — Josh Malone

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday, October 25, inventors from the first ever Patent Protest in US history are returning to rally in support of Emmy & Academy Award winning inventors Glen Sanders and Howard Stark, founders of audio technology company, Zaxcom. Alongside the American Intellectual Property Law Association annual meeting, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) will hold a public hearing forcing Zaxcom to defend patents granted to it over the last two decades against competitor Lectrosonics.

Since the creation of the PTAB under the 2011 America Invents Act, 3,173 inventors have had their issued patent rights stripped away. PTAB trials are normally heard within the walls of the US Patent Office in Alexandria, Va. In contrast, this Friday’s hearing will take place in front of 1,000+ lawyers attending the annual convention of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center outside of Washington, D.C.

“The USPTO and the AIPLA are representatives of the public-private partnership that is now sadly profiting from the invalidation of the patent rights of inventors,” said Josh Malone, volunteer with US Inventor and inventor/founder, Bunch O Balloons. “Prior PTAB trials were incredibly unjust and devoid of due process, but this week’s gladiator-style show trial is unconscionable. This event has become The Hunger Games for inventors.”

When: October 25 at 11:00 AM

Where: Gaylord Resort at National Harbor Conference Center, 201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD 20745

Who: Glen Sanders and Howard Stark are inventors and founders of audio tech company Zaxcom, first known for the invention of the Time Base Corrector control system. A leader in its field, Zaxcom’s patents attracted the interest of competing audio technology company, Lectrosonics. Lectrosonics turned down Zaxcom’s offer of a licensing agreement, opting instead to invalidate the patents through PTAB. This rally is bringing together American inventors from across the country in protest.



