Kanye West "Jesus Is King" Film Opens Today

Tickets are ON SALE NOW for the all-new Kanye West film, “JESUS IS KING,” premiering exclusively in IMAX theatres worldwide on Friday, October 25, 2019.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “JESUS IS KING” is an exclusive, one-week only IMAX limited engagement. To purchase tickets, visit JesusIsKing.IMAX.com.

View the trailer here.

Filmed in the summer of 2019, Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service is brought to life in his extraordinary new film, “JESUS IS KING” set in Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. Additional photography was shot on West’s ranch outside Cody, Wyoming.

This one-of-a-kind experience features 13 songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition and performed by the Sunday Service choir presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX. Each scene is divided with bible verses, including John 3:16 and Philippians 4:23. “JESUS IS KING” premieres exclusively in more than 400 select IMAX locations around the world.

West premiered the film last night in an event at The Forum in Los Angeles. In recapping the event, The Los Angeles Times wrote “to witness Sunday Service (even via social media) is to encounter a musician clearly moved by both the message and the medium of gospel” and “the reason to see it is in fact to hear it — to lose yourself in the astonishing group singing of West’s choir.”

Preview a new behind the scenes clip of Kanye West making “JESUS IS KING” below:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/QhmYb78IfS0

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B3zek3nH3nG/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IMAX/status/1185576900011282432

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IMAXUSCA/videos/454093938563963/?id=63677016638&brand_redir=63677016638

