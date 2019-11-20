Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Vermont Receives a Much Better Compensation Result

"Trust us having a direct conversation with attorney Erik Karst about compensation is a much better deal than a ‘free’ book, kit, package or calculator about mesothelioma.” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BURLINGTON , VERMONT, USA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma in Vermont will impulsively hire a local car accident attorney or a nearby mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm and the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will end up getting shortchanged. When the Advocate mentions shortchanged, “We are talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in lost compensation. As we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont receives the best possible compensation-we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

“Erik Karst is the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and he and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation and they are fulltime mesothelioma and asbestos attorneys. We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst. Trust us having a direct conversation with attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal than a ‘free’ book, kit, package or calculator about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Vermont US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers the following free unsurpassed services for a US Navy Veteran in Vermont or their family members:

* Free assistance in helping a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to receive VA Disability Benefits.

* Assistance helping a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont or nationwide to develop the ‘list’ of the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos while serving in the navy or post navy. It is this information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

* Direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss financial compensation. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation’s most skilled and experienced mesothelioma law firms. https://Vermont.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Vermont we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* University of Vermont Medical Canter: http://www.med.uvm.edu/uvmcancercenter/center-home.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



