Gazprom Neft begins construction of Russia’s first modern catalyst production facility

Gazprom Neft has begun active construction of its modern high-tech oil-refining catalyst production facility in Omsk. The new 21,000-tonne per-year capacity plant will be producing modern catalysts for key processes in deep oil refining and the production Euro-5 fuels. Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, Sergei Menyailo, Presidential Envoy to the Siberian Federal District, Svetlana Radionova, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources, and Alexander Burkov, Governor of the Omsk Oblast, all took part in the official launch ceremony.

Gazprom Neft’s project is designed to meet Russian refineries’ demand for modern and efficient cat-cracking and hydrotreatment catalysts necessary in producing Euro-5- standard gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as hydrocracking catalysts used in deep oil refining processes. The project’s configuration envisages production of 4,000 tonnes of hydrotreatment catalysts, 2,000 tonnes of hydrotreatment catalysts, and 15,000 tonnes of cata-cracking catalysts every year. The catalyst production technologies developed by Gazprom Neft in conjunction with leading Russian scientific and technology institutions are protected by international patents; products will be manufactured using raw materials from Russian suppliers. Gazprom Neft’s investment in the project stands at more than RUB30 billion. This initiative, which has been awarded the status of a National Project by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, is also supported through a special investment contract from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. Construction of the plant is expected to be completed by 2021.

Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, commented: “We are developing Russia’s first high-tech catalyst production facility in Omsk: there being no complexes of this size in existence in Russia today. Gazprom Neft’s project will ensure Russian refining’s independence from foreign-produced catalysts, as well as securing stability in the production of high-quality fuels. Cutting-edge equipment and unique scientific developments by Russian scientists and academics are making it possible to manufacture products that surpass foreign alternatives in terms of their quality and effectiveness.” Alexander Dyukov CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft

Sergei Menyailo, Presidential Envoy to the Siberian Federal District, added: “Once it reaches full design capacity, Gazprom Neft’s new production complex will continue to drive the development of a regional petrochemicals cluster in one of the country’s most important centres for the refining and petrochemicals industry. It will meet Russian plants’ demand in full, and is an excellent example of import-substitution in technologies of strategic importance to the industry.” Sergei Menyailo Presidential Envoy to the Siberian Federal District

The new plant will replace existing catalyst production facilities at the Omsk Refinery. The project includes modern treatment, hermetic containment and control and monitoring systems, as a result of which environmental emissions will see an almost two-fold reduction — despite a seven-fold increase in output.

Svetlana Radionova, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources, stressed: “Environmental responsibility at every stage of production is a mandatory requirement in the work of every enterprise. Improving operational efficiency has to go hand-in-hand with care for the environment, and investments in increasing production capacity have to be supported by treatment, monitoring and control systems. Gazprom Neft’s approach to developing that kind of production capacity is an example to the entire industry.” Svetlana Radionova Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources