AWS Certified Partner - Viana Labs Adds AWS Supports Services To Its Portfolio

UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viana – Labs is an AWS certified cloud consulting provider offering end-to-end cloud services including designing, developing, testing, deployment and managing the cloud infrastructure of the clients. Viana Labs is the first company to launch on-demand packages for cloud support. With the increasing demand for AWS support services from clients with existing cloud platforms, Viana Labs has come up with the AWS support service package.

This on-demand package is available at a cost-effective rate of $1999 in which customers will be able to hire on-demand AWS certified resources and the package validity is for one year with 75 hours of support. Viana Labs has a strong team of AWS certified professionals including certified consultants, certified DevOps and certified support service executives. By choosing the AWS support service package, clients can get a complete range of services including migration, monitoring, maintenance, and DevOps automation.

As per Mr. Pratik Shah, CEO & Founder, Viana Labs “There are many tasks in an organization which does not require an entire team or high project cost. With the on-demand packages valid for an entire year, clients are free to get small AWS support services whenever they want. Although the size of the task is small but at times it is critical and important to take AWS expert help.”

With plans to expand its reach in the USA, Australia and the Middle East, Viana Labs is looking for strong partners to join their business services. With the launch of the AWS Support Services package, Viana Labs is looking forward to a positive response from small to large clients with AWS cloud infrastructure.

About Viana Labs

Viana Labs is a leading Enterprise Cloud Services company offering designing, development, migration and maintenance of Cloud platforms. With more than a decade of experience in solution designing and development, Viana Labs has more than 15000+ customers globally with its existing business of Enterprise Mobility Solutions and IoT. Based out of India, the company has the latest infrastructure, a large team of cloud engineers, IoT experts and mobility platform developers.

