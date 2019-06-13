Viana Labs Launches End to End Enterprise Cloud Services

Along with IoT Solutions and Enterprise Mobility Services, Viana Labs now adds full suite of Enterprise Cloud Solutions to its services portfolio.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viana Labs, the leading IT services company based out of India announces that it is launching package based Enterprise Cloud Solutions for its existing and new customers globally. Viana Labs and its subsidiary are a leading player in WordPress plugins & themes development and it has a huge customer base of 15000+ across the globe. In order to enable customers with new service segment and enhance their existing data network, Viana Labs adds Enterprise Cloud Services to its service portfolio.

Says Mr. Pratik Shah, COO, Viana Labs, “The technology is advancing and adapting with the latest technology is our company’s goal. With the help of our full suite of Cloud Services and hourly rates, our customers can move to cloud and develop new infrastructure as per their business requirements.”

Viana Labs, which is already a leading player in IoT solutions and Enterprise Mobility solution, is now focused to offer high quality Enterprise Cloud Services. As part of the full suite of cloud services, the company is planning to offer architecture designing, application development, migration and maintenance support. The above services will be offered on private, public or hybrid cloud platforms as per the business requirements of the customers.

With this launch, Viana Labs is looking at huge demand from its WordPress customers who have lined up to migrate to cloud using their services.

About Viana Labs

Viana Labs is a leading Enterprise Cloud Services company offering designing, development, migration and maintenance of Cloud platforms. With more than a decade of experience in solution designing and development, Viana Labs has more than 15000+ customers globally with its existing business of Enterprise Mobility Solutions and IoT. Based out of Ahmedabad, India, the company has latest infrastructure, large team of cloud engineers, IoT experts and mobility platform developers.

For more information or media queries, please contact:

Viana Labs LLP.

902, Landmark Building,

100 Ft. Anandnagar Road,

Ahmedabad - 380015

Gujarat, India





