Remembering 1989 – a decisive year in Europe – the Romanian revolution commemorated in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A cultural and educational program dedicated to the anniversary of 30 years since the fall of communism in Europe began this week at the George Washington University with events which brought back memories of the fierce battle for democracy in Romania.On Wednesday, the Romanian ambassador to Washington George Maior was the guest of the event “After 30 years: The Romanian Revolution of 1989” – a discussion with Dr. Dennis Deletant, professor of Romanian studies at Georgetown University.The event was organized by the George Washington University at the Textile Museum, with the support of the State Secretariat for Recognition of Merits of Fighters against the Communist Regime, of the National Federation Honor Lodge of the 1989 Revolutionaries and with the support of the Romanian embassy in Washington and of the Institute for the Romanian Revolution of 1989."Through this even we commemorate that bloodied December of 1989 when we won our freedom and we restored the dignity of the Romanian people,” said Petrica Dorin Balint, a leader of the fighters from the Romanian revolution representing the state secretariat, which promotes the memory of victims and the ideals of the 1989 revolution.The Romanian ambassador told the audience, which included about 100 students and other guests interested in Romania, about the atmosphere from those days. „I was a student and I went out into the streets calling for freedom,” Maior said. „It was a revolution which opposed a very powerful dictatorship, which had a tight control over the economy and the social life,” he added.British professor Dennis Deletant recounted that, having been banned from entering Romania, he commented from the BBC studios the events unfolding in Bucharest. Immediately after the fall of the regime, the professor took the first flight which left for Bucharest and transmitted live, under difficult and dangerous conditions. “At some point, I was being shot at,” said Deletant. He added that after 1989 Romania had great difficulties in its transition to democracy, due to the fact that it started from a very low point. “We had a period of uncertainty, of struggle for the consolidation of democracy in Romania, which continues today.”Maior pointed out that Romania today is a modern nation, with the fastest rising economy in Europe and is an active member of the European Union and NATO, with an important contribution to the security of its region and a strong presence together with its allies in other areas of the world like Afghanistan, where over 30,000 Romanian soldiers were rotated.The commemoration program continues with another few events which will take place in January 2020: a conference, a lecture and a round table at the Elliott School of International Affairs on January 22, a poetry lecture and a Q&A session at the “Busboys and Poets”.A report regarding the Romanian revolution of 1989 and the development of democracy in the areas of law, civil society and defense will be presented at the conference, to be held during January 21-25 at the George Washington University. The report will examine relevant academic and policy works regarding Romania’s evolution in these areas, as well as in other sectors which support human freedoms and dignity, as well as the development of Romanian-American relations after the fall of the communist regime.Maior and Deletant received the Order of the Romanian Revolution for their contribution to the struggle for consolidating democracy in Romania.“The Romanian revolution needs to belong to those who carried it out, the Romanian people and not just to be recorded in the nation’s history, but also for our image as a people and a country,” Petrica Dorin Balint, the representative of the State Secretariat, added after handing out the medals."Over 1,100 Romanians died and about 4,000 were injured during the revolts which led to the collapse of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu’s repressive regime. The Communist dictator was executed alongside his wife after a speedy trial on December 25, 1989.



