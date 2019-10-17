30 years on: The Romanian Revolution of 1989 commemorated in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A cultural and educational program dedicated to the anniversary of 30 years since the Romanian Revolution begins on Oct. 22 in Washington DC and will unfold over the next three months.The project, which aims to boost cultural and educational exchanges, is the result of a partnership between the Romanian government through its State Secretariat for the Recognition of Fighters in the Revolution against the Communist Regime, The George Washington University, The West University of Timisoara and the National Federation Honor Lodge of the 1989 Revolutionaries. The Romanian representatives include Secretary of State Laurentiu Coca, Chairman of Parliament’s committee on the Revolution Cristian Sefer, West University of Timisoara rector Marilen Pirtea and Petrica Balint, a government adviser who also heads an organization of former fighters in the Revolution.The program includes meetings between the Romanian delegation and The George Washington University, a leading American academic institution. The delegation will also visit US institutions such as the US Congress, US History Museum – the American Revolution, the Library of Congress and the US Holocaust Museum and a seminar on Memory of Conflict and in a working group on the Romanian Revolution.On Oct. 23, the George Washington University Museum – the Textile Museum will host the event “30 years on: The Romanian Revolution of 1989,” a conversation with the Romanian ambassador to the United States, his excellency George Cristian Maior and Dr. Dennis Deletant, professor of Romanian studies at Georgetown University.Several other events are to be held in January 2020: a conference, a reading and roundtable discussion at the Elliott School of George Washington University on January 22, and a reading and Q&A on January 23 at Busboys and Poets.A report regarding the Romanian revolution of 1989 and the development of democracy in the areas of law, civil society and defence will be presented at the conference, to be held during January 21-25 at the George Washington University.The report will examine relevant academic and policy works regarding Romania’s evolution in these areas, as well as in other sectors which support human freedoms and dignity, as well as the development of Romanian-American relations after the fall of the communist regime.The Romanian government is sponsoring the program, which aim to boost mutual understanding and cultural exchanges between Romania and the United States as well as enhance research opportunities on topics such as memory and commemoration, as well as democratic development and human rights.In December 1989, thousands of Romanians took to the streets against the totalitarian regime of Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Over 1,100 were killed in the uprising.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.