Benjamin Patrick, A New Pensacola CSIA Certified Chimney Sweeps®

Pensacola Certified Chimney Cleaning

Doodlebuggers Service Network, a Pensacola Chimney Sweep company, is proud to announce the addition of a CSIA certified chimney sweep, Benjamin Patrick.

This is why Doodlebuggers is the most trusted service company in Northwest Florida and Alabama since 1998. Congratulations Ben on a job well done!” — Thomas LaMontagne

PENSACOLA, FL, USA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doodlebuggers Service Network, a Pensacola Chimney Sweep company, is proud to announce the addition of a CSIA (Chimney Safety Institute of America) certified chimney sweep. Benjamin Patrick recently passed the CSIA’s rigorous exam to become a CSIA Certified Chimney Sweep®.

Thomas LaMontagne, President and Founder of Doodlebuggers Service Network, stated “The CSIA certification is what makes the hallmark difference between Doodlebuggers and the other guy. We believe that professional education and training instills knowledge & confidence in our certified technicians that give peace of mind to our clients. This is why Doodlebuggers is the most trusted service company in Northwest Florida and Alabama since 1998. Congratulations Ben on a job well done!”

CSIA Certification is the hallmark of excellence in the chimney service industry. The credential signifies knowledge of codes and practices important to providing the best service and to staying abreast of an ever-changing industry.

Benjamin Patrick enhanced his knowledge of how to properly inspect, diagnose, clean and repair chimney and venting systems in order to better protect people against fire and carbon monoxide poisonings. With this in mind, Ben makes an awesome addition to the Pensacola Chimney Repair company

The 100-question certification exam is based on training and a reference manual containing up-to-date technical information on the cleaning, maintenance, and repair of chimneys, and the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) Code 211. The NFPA 211 provides national standards for chimney inspections. To pass the certification exam, candidates must earn a score of 80 or higher. CSIA certification is valid for three years from the date of the exam.

All certified professionals will appear on the National Chimney Sweep Training School (NCSTS) on the “Find a Certified Professional” zip code tool, which is utilized by tens of thousands of homeowners each year. To learn more about Doodlebuggers Service Network, call their office at (850) 477-1151 or visit one of their showrooms at 7555 Highway 98 West, Suite B, Pensacola, FL 32506 or 36054 Emerald Coast Pkwy Suite 100 Destin, FL 32541. A person can also visit their website at https://hugyourhome.com.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=6OOy7tdPijY



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.