Newsday Names SUNation Solar Systems a Winner of the Long Island Top Workplaces 2019 Award

Scott Maskin (CEO & Co-Founder) and the SUNation team celebrate winning the Newsday Top Workplace 2019 Award

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation Solar Systems has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by Newsday. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

SUNation offers a variety of employee perks to keep the workplace fun and exciting. Since 2015, CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Maskin, has rescued pregnant dogs through Last Chance Animal Rescue. When the puppies are four weeks old, Maskin brings them to the office, and the employees help care for them until they are ready to be adopted.

“SUNation is a work hard, play hard type of company. The employees put in countless hours of hard work and dedication, so I like to make sure they are happy and are looking forward to coming to work each day," says Maskin.

Other employee perks at SUNation include a “Star of the Month” parking spot, themed dress-up days, and Bingo nights.

###

About SUNation Solar Systems

SUNation Solar Systems was founded in 2003 by first cousins Scott Maskin & Mike Bailis and has grown to be one of the largest solar contractors on Long Island with over 6,000 residential, commercial and municipal solar installations. Collectively, SUNation provides service to nearly 9,000 installed systems on Long Island. We professionally install the highest quality and most durable equipment using top solar brands. Our mission is making Long Island a better place to live for generations to come through clean, efficient solar power.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.