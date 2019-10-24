Fun Kids Creative Writing Contest to Reward Thanksgiving Family Dinners

Start on November 1st

Recruiting for Good a staffing agency is inspiring kids in LA and The Bay to participate and use creative talent for good and win fun food rewards too.

Now kids can use their creative talent for good & enjoy fun food rewards” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring kids creative writing contest to " Reward Fun Thanksgiving Dinner (with all the fixings) for the whole family."According to Recruiting for Good, and Rewarding LA Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are excited and grateful to inspire kids who love creative writing . Winning entry will be rewarded a sponsored Thanksgiving Dinner with all the fixings from Whole Foods. We'll have one winner in LA and one in The Bay."How Kids Participate and Earn Fun Thanksgiving RewardMust live in LA or The Bay (SF).Subject of Creative Writing Contest: If you could change someone's life, who would it be, and why? Write 1 paragraph no more than 500 words.1. Kids submit a handwritten entry via email; between November 1st and November 15th, 2019.2. Parents take a picture of handwritten entries and email to sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com; submit first name of kid, what grade, and school they attend; and parents submit first name too.3. Group of moms, will select winners; winners announced on November 17th.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding for kids, families, and professionals in LA and The Bay. ...join today to have fun for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com Carlos Cymerman



