Cimcor named in Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies for 2020

Cimcor Logo Hot150 Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2020 CimTrak: Detecting Change Throughout the Enterprise

IT Security, Integrity, and Compliance-oriented cybersecurity firm named to distinguished annual list of the world’s hottest pure-play cybersecurity companies.

Our focus has been, and will continue to be to help secure customers with actionable intelligence, helping them to succeed in spite of the relentless pace of technological change/ever-growing threats.” — Robert E. Johnson, III

MERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merrillville, IN October 21, 2019 - Cimcor, Inc, a global provider of security, integrity and compliance software solutions, has been named one of the " Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies " to watch in 2020. The list is published by Cybersecurity Ventures, who evaluated Cimcor and its advanced file and system integrity monitoring software, CimTrak. "Earning a spot on this prestigious list further validated our vision to provide in-depth, real-time insight into all changes throughout the enterprise", says Robert E. Johnson, III, president and CEO of Cimcor, Inc. "Our focus has been, and will continue to be to help secure our customers with actionable intelligence, helping them to succeed in spite of the relentless pace of technological change and ever-growing threats.Acknowledged as one of “the hottest and most innovative companies in the market focused exclusively or primarily on cybersecurity”, CimTrak's next-gen file and system integrity monitoring software helps enterprises and government agencies not only detect unexpected changes and unauthorized modifications, but it can also help with the remediation process."Cimcor has been an innovator in the security, integrity and compliance software space since 1997, which makes them one of the longest standing pure-play companies on our list", says Steve Morgan, founder and Editor-in-Chief for Cybercrime Magazine. "Their widely popular CimTrak Integrity Suite is used by a global customer base for change management, auditing, file integrity monitoring, and integrates with the leading SIEM solutions."List selection was based solely on merit and the criteria included: cybersecurity sector, feedback from CISOs, decision-makers, IT security evaluators and recommenders; founder and management pedigree; published product, technology and services reviews; demos and presentations at conferences; research, reports and surveys published; and more.About Cimcor, Inc.Cimcor, Inc. is an industry leader in developing innovative security, integrity and compliance software solutions. The firm is on the front lines of global corporate, government and military initiatives to protect critical IT infrastructure and has consistently brought IT integrity innovations to market. Cimcor's flagship software product, CimTrak, helps organizations to monitor and protect a wide range of physical, network, virtual and cloud-based IT assets in real-time. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak About Cybercrime MagazineThe Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies is published by Cybercrime Magazine and Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher and publisher of reports covering global cybercrime damage projections, cybersecurity spending forecasts, and cybersecurity employment figures.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.