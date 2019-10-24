Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Organized an Exclusive 2-Day Workshop Attended by Top Real Estate Agents and Brokers

YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY 2-Day Workshop Exclusively for Top Real Estate Agents, Brokers, and Team Leaders

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate industry covers a very broad scope that requires deeper learning and understanding of the strategies, implementations, and the importance of team system. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty help manage this issue by organizing a 2-Day Exclusive Workshop for top-producing real estate agents, brokers, and team leaders in California.

The event was held on October 10th and 11th, 2019 at their office location on 8932 Mission Dr. Suite 102, Rosemead, CA 91770. This workshop was held exclusively for the real estate agents and team leaders that were invited by Rudy Lira Kusuma, the founder and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, and was attended by more than 60 guests.

One of the primary aims of such a workshop is to talk about implementations and strategies particularly on converting prospects into clients without being too pushy or practicing hard selling. This has been the obvious practice in the real estate industry which should not really be the case. The workshop also covered the importance of having an online presence through digital marketing, social media., and search engine optimization marketing.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the only Real Estate Brokerage where each agent incorporates the Quantum Leap System. A profitable business should be founded on strong frameworks and systems. In real estate, that implies a system that can generate leads and convert them and also a system that can also convert those qualified prospects to loyal and paying customers. Real estate agents who make biggest progress and succeed in the industry have done as such on the quality and strength of productive and solid business systems.

Rudy Lira Kusuma covered the VIP Listing Sellers Presentation and VIP Buyers Presentation in a more comprehensive and in-depth way during the workshop. He also talked about the ways of identifying personal skills and strengths to establish and achieve success in real time and face to face meetings with the sellers and buyers. The process of hiring and building effective real estate team was also tackled at the workshop.

Anyone planning to make a move in the next 3 to 6 months or those interested in joining or building a team, contact Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email rudy@teamnuvision.net.



