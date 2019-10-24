SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innophos-holdings-inc .

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RARX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ra Pharmaceutical’s agreement to be acquired by UCB S.A for approximately $2.1 billion. Shareholders of Ra Pharmaceuticals will receive $48.00 in cash for each share of Ra Pharmaceuticals owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ra-pharmaceuticals-inc .

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Roan’s agreement to be acquired by Citizen Energy Operating, LLC for approximately $1 billion. Shareholders of Roan will receive $1.52 in cash for each share of Roan owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-roan-resources-inc .

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AVDR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avedro’s agreement to be acquired by Glaukos Corporation (“Glaukos”) (NYSE: GKOS ). Shareholders of Avedro will receive 0.365 of a Glaukos share for each share of Avedro owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avedro-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

