Skrybit Launches Simplified Non-Custodial Platform for Inscribing Data on Bitcoin Layer 1

New Web-Based Tool Lets Anyone Permanently Store Text and Files on the Bitcoin Blockchain—No Coding Required

Sunnyvale, CA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skrybit, a non-custodial platform for Bitcoin inscriptions, today announced its official launch, offering users an intuitive way to permanently store data on Bitcoin Layer 1—without any coding or technical expertise. By connecting a supported wallet and uploading a file or message, users can inscribe their data directly onto the Bitcoin blockchain with just a few clicks.

Skrybit eliminates the complexity traditionally associated with Bitcoin inscriptions. While most existing tools are catered to digital art and collectibles, Skrybit is focused on unlocking the enterprise potential of Bitcoin Layer 1. With a streamlined, no-frills interface, the platform allows anyone to upload files (currently up to ~400KB), pay the standard network fee, and permanently anchor their data to Bitcoin’s censorship-resistant ledger. Support for inscriptions up to 4MB is launching soon.

“We’re lowering the barrier to entry for one of the most powerful technologies in the world—Bitcoin inscriptions,” said Sina Ghashghaei, CEO of Skrybit. “If you can upload a file and connect your wallet, you can inscribe your data on Bitcoin forever.”

Key Features of Skrybit Include:

Layer 1 Native: All inscriptions are executed directly on Bitcoin Layer 1—no rollups, sidechains, or centralized intermediaries.

Non-Custodial: Skrybit never holds user data or private keys. Users retain full control over their wallets and inscriptions.

Zero Platform Fees: The only cost is the standard Bitcoin transaction fee—Skrybit adds no extra charges.

Text & File Support: Users can upload text messages, legal contracts, and other structured data for permanent on-chain storage.

Backed by a team with over a decade of experience in decentralized infrastructure and Bitcoin-native development, Skrybit is building tools specifically designed for enterprises to interact directly with the Bitcoin blockchain. From timestamped contracts and supply chain records to public certifications and compliance documentation, Skrybit opens up a new era of on-chain transparency for business and government alike.

In addition, Skrybit is actively developing its own mining pool to support the rising demand from enterprise inscriptions. This mining pool is designed to offer higher profitability through increased network fees driven by consistent institutional volume.

Skrybit is now live at https://skrybit.io, with current support for Bitcoin inscriptions.

About Skrybit

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Skrybit is a non-custodial platform built to simplify permanent data storage on Bitcoin Layer 1. With a user-first design and a commitment to decentralization, Skrybit empowers individuals and organizations to securely inscribe text and files on the world’s most trusted blockchain—no intermediaries, no platform fees, and no technical barriers.

