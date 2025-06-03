GoldHaven Resources Appoints Robert Birmingham as President & CEO and Grants Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Birmingham as President & CEO of GoldHaven, bringing with him extensive capital markets experience with a strong mining focus. Mr. Birmingham will replace Chris Cooper who was serving as interim President & CEO. Mr. Cooper will remain on as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Birmingham has over 15 years of capital markets experience, with a focus on corporate development, M&A, go-public transactions and capital raising. Mr. Birmingham is currently the President & CEO of Pace Metals Inc., Director of BIGG Digital Assets, and holds multiple other board seats. Mr. Birmingham is the President of investor relations company Benaterra Communications Inc. and has been on the board of numerous TSX.V, CSE and CBOE Canada listed Companies. Mr. Birmingham holds a BBA from Capilano University.

Mr. Birmingham was previously the President of Boa Gold Corp., which was acquired by GoldHaven in January of 2025. Mr. Birmingham brings with him intimate knowledge of the Copeçal project and has strong relationships with those involved in advancing the project in Brazil during the Company’s inaugural work program this year.

“We are excited to have Rob join the GoldHaven team, bringing with him significant public markets and senior management experience”, stated Mike Stier, Director of GoldHaven. “With Rob’s knowledge of the Copeçal project through his past President role at recently acquired Boa Gold, follow up conversations led to a mutual interest in him being an ideal match in stepping into President & CEO of the Company.”

Options Grant:

Additionally, GoldHaven reports that pursuant to the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 850,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before June 3, 2027, at an exercise price of CAD 0.105 per share. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”).

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

