The Squires Group, Inc. Makes it to the Coveted WBJ’s Top Temporary Staffing Companies List

Eric Galasso, President of TSGi

Third Time to the List!

The foundation of our success is built upon our stellar team of senior talent-sourcing professionals who understand the science and art behind Building Great teams” — Eric Galasso, President

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have made the coveted Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ) Top Temporary Staffing Companies List based on the 2018 revenue in the Washington Metro Area. This is the third time TSGi has been named to the WBJ’s Top Temporary Staffing Companies List.

“I was born and raised in Arlington, Virginia so, making the WBJ list of Top Temporary Staffing Companies is thrilling,” says Nancy Squires, CEO, and Founder of TSGi. “Over the years, I have seen quite a few technology trends ranging from enterprise applications, data warehousing, and analytics to the more recent needs in cloud computing, cyber security, and AI. I know one thing—it’s all about the people implementing these technologies. Finding the right people for our client’s Information Technology (IT) and Accounting & Finance needs is the core of our service-delivery model.”

Eric Galasso, President of The Squires Group adds, “The foundation of our success is built upon our stellar team of senior talent-sourcing professionals who understand the science and art behind Building Great teams. As we embark on our 25th anniversary next year, our focus will be to continue delivering the talent that builds cutting edge solutions for our clients year after year.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified small woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with corporate operations in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on how The Squires Group can help you Build Great SM, please visit http://www.squiresgroup.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.