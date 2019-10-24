Family files lawsuit, their 7 year old boy with special needs left on a Palm Beach County School Bus for 5 hours alone

The child has gone through emotional trauma and requires continuous supervision to ensure his safety as well as his own personal care taking” — Nelson Baez

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The parents of a seven-year-old special needs child has filed a lawsuit in Palm Beach County Circuit Court against the Palm Beach County School District after their child was left on a school bus for over five hours alone in the heat of the day. The child was found only when a mechanic went onto the bus to perform scheduled maintenance.The Palm Beach County School District knew that the child was a special needs student. The child was assigned to ride a special needs bus equipped with a driver and a bus attendant. The Palm Beach County School District employees knew the child needed to be escorted by hand to his seat and the bus attendant needed to put the seat belt on the child. The School District further knew the child needed to be escorted by hand off the bus when the bus arrived to school.On October 12, 2015 the child’s mother walked the child onto the bus. The bus attendant walked the child to his seat and put the seat belt on him. The bus driver and the bus attendant knew the child was on the bus. When the bus arrived at the school the bus driver and bus attendant did not help the child off the bus. Before they left the school, the bus driver and bus attendant never walked to the back of the bus as their policies and procedures required. The bus left the school with the child still on the bus. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video. On the drive to the transportation facility the child is seen moving around in the back of the bus while the driver and the attendant sat in the front. When the driver parked the bus at the transportation facility the bus driver and the bus attendant sat at the front of the bus relaxing. Again, both Palm Beach County School District employees failed to check the bus for students as required by their policy and procedure. The driver and attended eventually got off the bus and left the child behind, alone in the bus for over five hours.Attorney, Nelson Baez with the law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath filed a law suit on December 14, 2018 on behalf of the family.“The child has gone through emotional trauma and requires continuous supervision to ensure his safety as well as his own personal care taking” stated Mr. Baez.The child was adjusting well to school. In the 2014-2015 school year he only missed seven total days of classes. Before the October 12, 2015 incident, the child had not missed a day of school. After October 12, 2015 he has missed 35 days of school. He required six months of psychotherapy. He was diagnosed with adjustment disorder and anxiety from this incident.Since October 12, 2015 the child has not taken a school bus to or from school. Instead his mother drops him off and picks him up. Inexplicably at the end of the first day of school in August 2019 the child’s teacher put the child on a school bus without his parent’s knowledge or authorization.The parents are frustrated, angry and worried. They had he reasonable expectation that the Palm Beach County School District would safely transport their special needs child to and from school. Now they are concerned for the long lasting affects this trauma will have on their child’s development.Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, which dates back to 1985, is uniquely qualified in these types of tragic cases. The firm has litigated against school boards, municipalities and other governmental entities on behalf of their clients. If you are interested to know more about this case call Mr. Nelson Baez at (561) 820-2245 or email him at nbaez@foryourrights.comAbout Nelson Baez:Nelson Baez is an attorney at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath. Nelson Baez is a civil trial attorney representing clients in personal injury and wrongful death litigation cases including automobile accidents, products liability, medical malpractice and premises liability. Mr. Baez is a former president of the Palm Beach County Hispanic Bar Association, a board member of the Palm Beach County Justice Association and recognized by the National Trial Lawyers as a Top 40 Under 40 civil trial attorney in Florida. Mr. Baez is of Puerto Rican decent and fluent in Spanish. After four years as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit he joined Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath in 2013.All communications regarding the civil litigation of this case should be directed to attorney, Nelson Baez at the law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath.About Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey and Fronrath:The law firm represents the plaintiff in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, motor vehicle accidents and nursing home abuse cases. Their national reputation for representing and Fighting For The Rights of those who have been injured is well known.For more information on Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, call the West Palm Beach office at 561-655-1990 or go to www.foryourrights.com . The law firm’s office is located at 515 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.



