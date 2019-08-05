Family Sues Tesla For Wrongful Death In Palm Beach County

Trey Lytal comments on manufacturers putting profit over safety

Press from around the world suggest this is a bigger problem then an isolated incident

“I get it, his (Elon Musk’s) company is under stress to sell and profit…but we cannot have technology and sales take over safety”.” — Lake H. "Trey" Lytal III

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake H. “Trey” Lytal III, managing partner at the West Palm Beach Law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, has filed a lawsuit in the Palm Beach County on behalf of the Banner family who lost their husband and father when a semi-tractor trailer truck pulled out in front of his 2018 Tesla Model 3.The catastrophic crash that took the life of Jeremy Banner happened during the early morning hours on March 1, 2019.Since the filing and press release of the case, information has been pouring into the law firm’s investigative team about other such tragedies around the world. This lawsuit follows a string of crashes and tragic accidents attributed to the defective “Autopilot” system installed on all the Tesla models. Ironically, as the press conference was in progress, news came in from the Florida Keys that a woman died after being hit by a Tesla whose safety system failed to recognize the pedestrian. Mr. Lytal commented after the news of the pedestrian accident “I get it, his (Elon Musk’s) company is under stress to sell and profit…but we cannot have technology and sales take over safety”.Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, considered to be one of the preeminent personal injury and products law firms in the country, was retained by the Banner family shortly after the March 1st incident. Mr. Lytal worked closely with the NTSB and their findings concluded that the Tesla’s “Autopilot” system failed to take any evasive action to prevent the Model 3 from driving directly under the side of the trailer. Additionally, the Tesla traveled another 1,600 feet, the equivalent of over five football fields after the impact. The Tesla “Autopilot” system failed completely. Trey Lytal stated, “Tesla has known about the defect for over two years and to date has not recalled or taken any measures to correct the problem which continues to take the lives of drivers, passengers or others on the roads. Simply another case of putting profits over safety”.Video of the Tesla and a copy of the lawsuit are available upon request.About Lake H. Lytal III:Trey Lytal is the managing partner at the civil trial law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath. Lake H. “Trey” Lytal, III is a top civil trial attorney specializing in personal injury and wrongful death litigation cases including automobile accidents, products liability, medical malpractice, legal malpractice and premises liability. He is a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, the highest level of recognition for attorney’s competency and experience. He has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for clients throughout Florida and the United States.All communications regarding the civil litigation of this case should be directed to attorney, Trey Lytal at the law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath at 561-820-2248 or email tlytal@foryourrights.com.About Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey and Fronrath:The law firm represents the plaintiff in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, motor vehicle accidents and nursing home abuse cases. Their national reputation for taking on countless giants in manufacturing over the past 33 years is well recognized. LRSI&F has been responsible in helping to change products, eliminate design and manufacturing defects as the result of their independent investigations. For more information on Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, call the West Palm Beach office at 561-655-1990 or go to www.foryourrights.com . The law firm’s office is located at 515 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.



