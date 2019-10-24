Nexgen’s neo Joins India’s Largest Professional Courses and Career Skills Portal

Better English, better life with neo’s mobile learning solution

NEW DEHLI, INDIA, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexgen’s neo English language learning mobile solution is now the English language and certification course offering at Shine Learning ’s professional and career skills portal.neo’s English course provides Indian professionals who want to improve their English skills and advance their careers with a complete English learning system, compatible with all mobile devices. The neo Study App is driven by AI technology and allows learners to study at their own pace and to meet with a certified coach face-to-face online at least every two weeks. The course uses a points gaming system that encourages learners to study frequently, meet regularly with their coach, and take tests to determine that they have mastered the English skills for each level. neo is fully aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), a new and rapidly growing global language framework created by the EU. Once each CEFR level requirement is met, students take an Exit Level test and receive internationally-accepted certification for the level they have achieved.“neo’s vision is aligned with Shine Learning’s to help professionals in India strive for better jobs, and in that process improve their lives,” says Ian Adam, nexgen neo’s CEO. “Shine Learning strives to bring the best courses from providers from across the globe, and their selection process is known to be rigorous—we are honored that neo has been selected to provide their English and Certification Course offering,” added Adam.“Shine.com has been scaling up its technology deployment with a view towards becoming a cutting-edge, AI-driven platform. By adopting forward-looking technologies, we will be able to augment our offerings and deliver an exceptional experience for our patrons. neo, with its tech-backed value proposition, is no exception. We are happy to enhance our platform with an AI-driven solution that can guarantee our learners’ success as they embark on the journey to improve their English skills,” says Zairus Master, Shine Learning’s CEO.About Nexgen English Online Co. (nexgen neo)nexgen is a Silicon Valley company based in San Jose, California, with offices in Jakarta, Indonesia. nexgen is dedicated to providing next-generation English language solutions on mobile devices globally with sophisticated learning content and certification from DynEd and real-time online coaching. nexgen combines advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) that allows learners to achieve their English language goals—with its exclusive guarantee!For more information, please contact:



