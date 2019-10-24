Cigarettes in December : A Heartbreaking Examination of the Trauma of a Sexual assault survivor

SHARMA AS RUSS IN CIGARETTES IN DECEMBER

A short film for ages. It entertains you, plays with you and leaves you wanting more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 22 Minutes and 39 seconds, Cigarettes in December is perhaps the most heartbreaking and brutal examination of the traumatic effects on a sexual assault survivor you can find. The film is nothing short of a cinematic feature condensed into an effective short film that does it's subject matter justice. Masterful performances from the leads, gorgeous cinematography and brilliant direction make this film a must watch for any interested in the film festival circuit.Sharma, who is most commonly known for his take on Elvis in the launch of group Facetime for Apple leads the film in the starring role of Russ Hart. This is Sharma’s second entry on the festival circuit with his first entry “Graffiti” bagging more than 30+ awards across the globe and premiering at the legendary Grauman's Chinese Theatres.Sharma’s portrayal of Russ is a definitive statement from an actor flexing his creative muscles precisely at the right moment to play with your heart; Supported by Olivia buckle’s portrayal of Kat, an ex prostitute re-inventing her life. Their chemistry on screen is magnetic resulting in the film winning Best Drama at the Los Angeles Film Awards and Oniros Film Awards.The film begins at a court ordered support group therapy session and tells the story of the under-represented and often ignored victims of assault. Justin Key the recipient of Top 40 under 40 Urban Elite makes an appearance as the moderator for the group therapy session. The film then shifts on to follow Russ as we witness the after effects of a man sexually assaulted on the verge of a suicide. Unlikely events bind the characters of Russ and Kat together to take them on a journey of combating issues like identity, assault and race on a path to healing.The film’s writing and direction are perhaps some of the strongest you will find for a short film with director team of Sharma and Anthony Villanueva taking charge. Sharma and Villanueva previously won a screenwriting award at the Los Angeles Film Awards for their feature script A Dream in Frames. The language of the film is not for the faint hearted and does not shy from an explosive confrontation. Andrew Scott Bell's masterful use of music creeps in to elevate the film at the right moment and engross you in the scene.Cigarettes in December is a rare film that keeps you guessing and boldly flips its identity to surprise you. The film's use of a music video like finale` is one of the most creative endings to a film one can experience leaving you heartbroken and empathetic.For any interested in watching the film. Get in line. The film is currently in the festival circuit and is yet to have a premiere open to the public. It would not be surprising to find the film in the catalogue of film festivals like Hollyshorts, Sundance or Cannes since Cigarettes In December is the kind of film that upholds the highest standard of film-making these festivals are known for.The trailer to the film can be found here : Cigarettes in December Trailer



