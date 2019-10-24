Ethical Dog Breeder Betty Burden of Vom Hognadottir to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PILOT HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owning a dog nurtures our souls and brings unequivocal happiness to our lives. In fact, studies show pets makes us less lonely, keep us heart healthier, reduces stress, help us develop immunity to allergies, and increase our level of oxytocin and serotonin. To adopt a dog you can either go to a shelter or rescue group or buy one from a breeder particularly if you’re set on buying a purebred dog. But how do know if you are supporting a genuinely reputable breeder who is ethical, caring, responsible and will provide you with a healthy, well socialized dog?

Betty Burden is the founder and owner of Vom Hognadottir and has been breeding the finest German Shepherds and Rottweilers for over forty-four years.

“I make absolute certain to breed only exceptionally healthy dogs with the best temperaments,” says Betty. “My goal is to with the betterment of breed the Rottweiler and German Shepherd breeds with absolutely no aggression. Everything is in the temperament.”

Besides producing well-mannered loving canines, Betty makes certain each and every one of her puppies or adult dogs are health tested, well-trained, properly socialized, truly loved and never treated as commodities.

“Having grown up with German Shepherds and Rottweilers I developed a deep affinity for this particular breed,” says Betty. “My dogs are exceptionally intelligent, loyal, easy to train, gentle, protective, playful, and good natured companions. They have brought my clients a lifetime of companionship and devotion and these are the kind of dogs I raise.”

Due to their protective disposition German Shepherds and Rottweilers are at the top of the list as some of the most sought after service dogs and therapy guide dogs for the blind or disabled.

“My own German Shepherds and Rottweilers continue to bring me love and devotion for many years,” says Betty. “My hope is that people will experience the same joy I do. But it’s vital that that owners make sure their dogs are well trained and disciplined properly and care more than anything about the well-being of their dog.”

Betty makes certain to be very selective as to who buys her dogs. She provides buyers with contracts guaranteeing that the dog will be altered, that they will not to be used as backyard guard dogs, and should the purchaser decide they can no longer keep the dog he or she will return the dog back to her. This ensures that the dog does not end up at in a shelter or abandoned somewhere.

“My dogs live with me on my ten acres of property closely monitored and provide them with ample exercise where they can romp and play freely,” says Betty.

Betty is a distinguished member of the German Shepherd Dog Club of Germany and of the American Rottweiler Verein and United Schutzhund Clubs of America.

“Everyone who buys my dogs tell me they really have the finest temperament and are so loving,” says Betty. “It’s critical however that their owners keep them properly disciplined, trained, loved, and well socialized so their dogs also remain obedient and respectful. When we genuinely love our pets they will love us right back and protect us. What more could you want out of life than unconditional love?”

https://vomhognadottirs.com/

