Hematologist and Oncologist Dr. Nader Javadi of Hope Health Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People who have been battling Cancer often look for a miracle and more and more they are finding it in Dr. Nader Javadi. He is an MD, Oncologist, specialist in the high-tech mode of Precision Oncology, and also the founder and Medical Director of The Hope Health Center--a private and independent oncological clinic.

As one grateful patient said “Dr. Javadi’s use of the latest approaches to Cancer treatment brought me a miracle!”

Dr. Javadi was already a physician when his mother succumbed to Ovarian Cancer and it helped to shape his future. He has since practiced as both an Internist and Oncologist, focusing much of his 20+ years on developing and applying revolutionary therapies and writing new protocols for cancer treatment; advances which become tomorrow’s standards. Precision Oncology is one of those unique therapeutic advances, and one reason he is increasingly known as a Cancer thought leader and a primary referral source for complex cases. He has been invited to speak about this in other countries, to both the general public and to physician groups.

In these upcoming shows, Dr. Javadi will help us understand the science behind this customized approach to treatment. It has a lot to do with genes/genetic profiling, tumor analysis, and next generation testing, and it doesn’t stop with tissue pathology. The doctor emphasizes that no two people are alike and even twins can present with variations of genes and tumors. That is why the medicine has to be individualized accordingly if it is going to be effective. Since he is not tied to any universities or health system partners, Dr Javadi is free to think, assess, choose and deliver medication regimens and options that “break the mold.”

At the Hope Health Center, patients are treated as unique individuals for more optimal results—no matter what area of the body the Cancer has impacted, or what stage they may present in. Quality of life is a priority and if the professional staff can eliminate someone’s pain, improve their quality of life, or help them delay death, then all are happy. While many have called his accomplishments miracles, Dr. Javadi knows it is science—personal medical treatment and patient/family support as it should be.

CUTV News will feature Dr. Nader Javadi and Precision Oncology in interviews with both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, from Friday, October 25th to Friday, November 15th.

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about this oncologist or the Hope Center visit www.drnaderjavadi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.