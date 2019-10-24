Jet Air Dryers Will Offer Lucrative Revenue Opportunity for the Global Commercial High-speed Hand Dryer Market Vendors

Commercial High-speed Hand Dryer Market Overview 2024

Global commercial high-speed hand dyer market revenues to cross $1.6 billion by 2024. Arizton's report covers market size, share, trends, growth drivers.

Increased partnerships with the hospitality sector is expected to bring wide opportunities for commercial high-speed hand dryers market vendors” — Shan, Lead Analyst

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global commercial high-speed hand dryer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2018−2024.

The high inclination toward eco-friendly technology, increasing product innovations enhanced focus toward hygiene maintenance, emphasis on infrastructure 4.0 The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the commercial high-speed hand dryer market during the forecast period.

The growing demand of commercial high-speed hand dryers can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, the improvement in living standards, and the availability of innovative hand dryer, including sensor-based one. In terms of revenue, the market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Developed markets such as Europe and North America are witnessing high replacement demand. Hence, the increase in replacement demand provides vast opportunities for vendors.

Commercial High-speed Hand Dryer Market – Segmentation

The high-speed jet dryer market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the period 2018−2024. Rapid technological innovations and changing market dynamics are the major factors driving the growth of the segment.

The increased emphasis of vendors on product designs has resulted in the development of products with high efficiency.

The high-speed hand dryer market used within the healthcare industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018−2024. The increased expenditure on healthcare services worldwide is a major factor for higher adoption of hand dyers globally.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Hot Air

• Jet Air

Market Segmentation by Application

• Hospitality

• Commercial Spaces

• Healthcare

• Corporate Spaces

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

Market Segmentation by Operation

• Hands-in Dryer

• Hands-under Dryer



Commercial High-speed Hand Dryer Market – Geography

Europe is the largest market for commercial hand dryers in terms of revenue and unit shipments led by countries such as the UK, Germany, and France, among others. Further, the increase in infrastructure development projects within APAC countries is also leading to the high installations of hand dyers in commercial establishments. North America holds the third largest market share. The implementation and replacement drive to replace legacy products in North America is growing at the steady pace. Although the sale of emerging brands remains moderate in the region, the growing replacement demand is likely to increase market revenue in the future.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Nordic

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Major Vendors Profiled in the Report are:

• Mitsubishi Electric

• World Dyer (Rexnord)

• Excel Dryer

• Mediclinics SA

• TOTO

Other prominent vendors include – AIKE, ASI Group, Askon Hygiene Products, Bobrick, Bradley Corporation, Comac Corporation, Dihour, Dyson, Electrostar, Hokwang Industries, Jaguar Group, Jieda Electrical Appliances, JVD SAS, Metlam Australia, Palmer Fixture, SPL Limited, and Stiebel Eltron



