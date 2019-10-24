The Disposable Innerwear Market in North America to Witness an Absolute Growth of 28% by 2024 | Arizton

Global Disposable Innerwear Market Overview 2024

Global disposable innerwear market analysis by-products (underwear and bra), application, material, end-user, distribution and geography

The increased environmental consciousness and the development of eco-friendly products are key drivers for the disposable innerwear market” — Lilien, Sr consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disposable innerwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018–2024.

The increasing awareness of environment-friendly disposable innerwear is acting as a major growth driver for the global disposable innerwear market. The use of biodegradable material has brought sustainable changes in the market. Vendors are using 100% cotton materials, which allow air to pass through, thereby increasing comfort. Cotton fibers are extremely elastic, so the fabric easily stretches to fit the wearer. Hence, the increased environmental consciousness and the development of eco-friendly products are key drivers for the global disposable innerwear market. Innovation in the manufacturing of disposable innerwear is another important factor that is affecting the market dynamics. The introduction of infection-free products and the use of innovative fiber material are increasing the demand for premium innerwear. Also, the shift from paper-based to cotton-based material is boosting the popularity and demand for premium disposable innerwear. Vendors are focusing on developing eco-friendly innerwear products that act as a substitute for normal innerwear. Hence, innovation is increasingly affecting market demand. Also, the disposable innerwear market by maternity care is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the improvement in the childbirth rate and the increase in strategic partnerships between vendors and maternity hospitals. Further, vendors are also considering the development of premium-quality, branded products to capitalize on upcoming demand from luxury maternity hospitals market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disposable innerwear market during the forecast period:

• Opportunities to Develop Product Branding

• Growth in Urbanization

• The rise in Travelling Culture

• Growth of Salon and Spa Culture



The study considers the present scenario of the disposable innerwear market and dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Underwear

• Bra

Innerwear caters to the spa, healthcare, maternity, and travel segments. However, the salon and spa segment is the largest end-user of disposable innerwear. This segment uses a variety of underwear such as massage wear and relax wear. While vendors are focusing on strategic partnerships and product branding to meet demands from the hospital and salon and spa segments, targeted marketing, and wise-brand placement can help them to boost underwear demand in the travel segment. Disposable bras are finding major applications in the medical sector. North America is expected to retain its dominance in the disposable bras market; however, the APAC region is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Male

• Female

In terms of gender, the male segment dominates the global disposable innerwear market because of the increased application of innerwear in salon and spa and healthcare centers. The consumption of female disposable innerwear is high in the spa and medical sectors.

Market Segmentation by Material

• Cotton

• Paper-based



The disposable innerwear market is witnessing a rise in demand for cotton-based innerwear. The increase in disposable income in the APAC and MEA regions is a major driver for the increased demand for cotton-based products.

Market Segmentation by Application

• Healthcare

• Maternity

• Salon and Spa

• Individual

Disposable innerwear in the health sector are mainly used to manage health and hygiene among patients and prevent Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The market is witnessing the demand for comfortable and infection resistant innerwear. Spa and salons are emerging as a major end-user for disposable innerwear. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing a variety of spa disposable products, including briefs, thongs, and bras. The high awareness of health and hygiene is increasing the demand in the maternity sector. Increased urbanization and the increment in the fertility rate are also affecting the consumption of disposable innerwear in the sector.

Market Segmentation Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• North America

o US

o Canada

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share in 2018. The North American region is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 28% during the forecast period The penetration of hygiene products in North America remains high, and the market revenue has been increasing steadily. Although the sale of emerging brands remains moderate in the region, the growing institutional demand for disposable innerwear is likely to increase the market revenue in the future years. The increasing popularity of traveling among people is likely to boost the emerging segment of individual users.



Key Vendor Analysis

The competitive scenario in the global disposable innerwear market is currently intensifying. The rapidly changing market dynamics could adversely affect vendors as consumers have a wide range of products to choose from. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to increase their market presence. The market is highly fragmented with several domestic vendors. The market faces the threat of infiltration with low-quality products.

As of now, the global market is dominated by domestic players, including small-scale proprietorship firms. Several domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America to gain more market share. In addition, improving global economic conditions would fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time for the launch of new products.

Prominent Vendors

• Aarogyaa

• Aromablendz

• Betty Dain Creations

• Break Room Concepts

• Digni

• Dhaara Healthcare

• Dispowear Sterite Company

• EZbra Advanced Wound Care Ltd.

• Guangzhou Junqian Nonwoven Co. Ltd.

• Mediblue Health Care Pvt Ltd.

• Om Sai Enterprises

• One Wear

• Palmbay Ltd.

• Rahul Healthcare

• Rhea Trading

• Shree Divyalaxmi Enterprises

• Shree Fabrics

• Thai Disposable Innerwear

• Tiico Paper (China) Co. Ltd. (Grand Tiico Paper Co. Ltd.)

• Underworks

• Xiantao Lingyang Plastic Co. Ltd.

• Yiwu Dengding Clothing Co. Ltd.



