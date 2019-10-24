New Texas Office Opened by Britannica Knowledge Systems

Leading provider of training management systems (TMS) to Aviation, Security & Defense industries, has officially opened its new office in Dallas, Texas.

Opening the new office in Dallas enables us to be closer to our customers than ever before, and provide them with more services and improved support” — Barak Kirmayer, VP Delivery & Operations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britannica Knowledge Systems, the leading provider of training management systems (TMS) to the Aviation, Security and Defense, and Corporate industries, has officially opened its new office in Dallas, Texas.

“Opening the new office in Dallas enables us to be closer to our customers than ever before, and provide them with more services and improved support”, said Barak Kirmayer, VP Delivery & Operations at Britannica.

“The new office is a natural development for us, as we expand our activity in the US” said Asher Dagan, VP Product and Marketing at Britannica, “and improves our ability to support new clients and partners”.

“Dallas area was chosen since it is close to many of our customers such as American Airlines, United Airlines and NASA, among others”, said Kirmayer, “adding the office in Dallas to our existing representatives in Seattle and Chicago, we are now close to customers across the country”.

To contact Britannica Knowledge Systems new office:

Phone: 469-444-3788

Email: Yarivr@britannica-ks.com

Address: Britannica Knowledge Systems, 405 Hwy 121, Suite A250, Lewisville, TX 75067



