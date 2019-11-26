Wizz Air Selects Fox as their TMS of Choice

Wizz Air Chooses Fox as their TMS of Choice

Wizz Air, Central and Eastern Europe’s largest low-cost airline, has selected Fox by Britannica Knowledge Systems, as their TMS system.

We are enormously proud that Wizz Air has decided Fox is the right solution for their airline training operations” — Miki Ringelhim, VP Sales at Britannica

“We are enormously proud that Wizz Air has decided Fox is the right solution for their airline training operations”, said Miki Ringelhim, VP Sales at Britannica. “We are eager to work with Wizz Air to optimize their training programs, support their EBT processes and enhance their learning management”.

Wizz Air has seen tremendous growth since it was established in 2003, and now offers over 650 routes from 25 bases across Europe.

“Wizz Air is known as an innovative company, and we are thrilled to be part of their success story”, added Ringelhim. “As airlines expand, the need for a comprehensive training management solution becomes evident, and Fox will assure training quality keeps improving”.



About Britannica Knowledge Systems

We optimize training operations. Fox is an algorithm-based training management system that helps systemize training processes, reduce costs, and improve throughput. We listen closely to our customers and continuously enhance Fox with cutting-edge technology to meet evolving needs. Our talented and experienced professionals apply proven methodologies to ensure complete customer success.

