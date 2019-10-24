Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Exhibits Fintech Technology in the Sixth WIC

Ronny WIC Ronny at Wuzhen

BEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 20, the sixth World Internet Conference ("WIC", or "Wuzhen Summit") kicked off in the river town of Wuzhen, eastern China's Zhejiang Province. New Internet products and advanced scientific projects have made their debuts at the event.Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT), a frontrunner of fintech companies in China, was invited to attend the summit and showed its latest innovation accomplishments on AI, big data and cloud computing during the Light of Internet Expo in Wuzhen, providing visitors with an experience of high intelligence.Founded in 2011, Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. As Rong360's wholly owned subsidiary, Jianpu Technology went public on November 16th 2017 on NYSE and was dubbed as "the first financial AI stock of NYSE" by NYSE's senior executive.By leveraging deep data insights and proprietary search, Rong360 provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to their particular financial needs and credit profile. With the help of technology, Rong360 aims to empower consumers/SMEs for making better financial decisions and enabling financial services providers to better serve users.Ronny, the company's bull-shaped mascot, showed up at the WIC and drew attention from Xinhua News Agency and CCTV, the official media channels in China. The blue mascot represents the massive number of users of Rong360.Firstly held in 2014, WIC in Wuzhen has witnessed the bloom time of the development of mobile internet in China. The theme of this year's WIC is "Intelligent Interconnection for Openness and Cooperation: Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace". More than 1,500 guests, including scholars and scientists, government officials and entrepreneurs all around the world, attended the summit to share their insights on cyberspace developments.Being part of the WIC, a five-day exhibition "Light of Internet Expo" kicked off on Oct. 18, showcasing the latest technological achievements in various fields such as cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, industrial Internet, e-commerce and digital cultural media. Rong360 and other world-renowned enterprises such eBay, Kaspersky, Alibaba, Tencent exhibited on the fair.5G has been a heated topic on this year's WIC. Wuzhen, as the permanent venue of the Summit, has fully been covered by 5G signals. The world's first 5G automatic microbus also showed up in WIC, going smoothly on the narrow roads of Wuzhen without any bus driver."5G will change many industries. The biggest impact would be on service industries, including healthcare, financial services and driverless cars", the co-founder and CEO of Rong360 Jianpu Technology David Ye said. He believed that 5G would be a light shine into financial world. The personalized finance services on 5G era will allow each person to get his/her own digital financial information consultant. The risk control ability and efficiency in financial industry will be greatly improved."Rong360's mission is to become everyone's financial partner. Technology changes our lives in every aspect. It is how we use it that matters. Rong360 would like to provide better financial services with the help of 5G. We will embrace it with a good heart to welcome the coming new era", he said.



