Marty Brounstein, Acclaimed Author, Kicks Off New York City Area Speaking Series Fall 2019 for Inspiring Holocaust Book

Marty Brounstein, Acclaimed Author

Marty will be returning to New York for a series of public storytelling presentation events to keep sharing his inspirational story of courage and rescue.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marty Brounstein, acclaimed author, keynote speaker, and recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Holocaust Book - 2019”, has certainly had a busy year so far. He first received the prestigious honor of the Jefferson Award on August 26, 2019, which recognizes those who perform acts of public service and good in America.

The award came from the San Francisco CBS media partner and was given to him for his work on his powerful book, “Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust.” The Jefferson Awards Foundation, also known as Multiplying Good, is a nonprofit organization that recognizes people who perform acts of public service and good in America. It was founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard.

The following month, Marty celebrated September 25, 2019 by delivering his workplace program “The Courage and Compassion To Do the Right Thing: A Lesson in Making a Positive Difference” for the management staff in the City of Vacaville, where he presented an engaging storytelling presentation in the first hour and then engaged the group in rich discussion before concluding with a book signing.

At the conclusion of the program, many remarked how inspirational they found the story, how fast the three-hour workshop sped by, and how relevant the discussion was for application into their roles today. A special thanks goes to City Manager Jeremy Craig and Employee Relations Manager Sandy Hess for making this workshop happen.

Now, Marty is ready to kick off his New York City Area Speaking Series Fall 2019, where he will be returning to the greater New York City area for a speaking series of four public storytelling presentation events to keep sharing his inspirational story of courage, compassion, and rescue related to his book. There are two book discussion events happening with schools in addition.

The four events will be running from Sunday, October 27, 2019 through November 6, 2019. Two of the events will be in Manhattan, one just over the border in New Jersey, and the other in Long Island. See the attached itinerary below for the specific locations and times of each engagement.

Marty is the humble messenger for a Righteous Christian couple from the Netherlands named Frans and Mien Wijnakker, whose heroic rescue efforts saved the lives of over two dozen Jews. Their courage and compassion provide a positive and moving story amidst the horrific tragedy known as the Holocaust, with lessons for our lives today. Marty also has a meaningful personal connection to this story, which he reveals in his engaging storytelling presentation.



------------------------------------------

PUBLIC EVENTS



* Sunday, October 27, 10:00 a.m.

Carlstadt First Presbyterian Church

457 Division Ave.

Carlstadt, NJ 07072

(201) 438-5526

Host: Rev. Donald Pitches

* Tuesday, October 29, 2:00 p.m.

Museum of Jewish Heritage, A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

Edmond J. Safra Plaza/ 36 Battery Place

New York, NY 10280

(646) 437-4209

Host: Laura Salvatore, Public Programs Coordinator Event is free. Please register online through the Event Link below.

https://mjhnyc.org/events/an-interfaith-story-of-courage-and-compassion/

* Sunday, November 3, 1:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Ohr on Long Island

2550 South Centre Ave.

Bellmore, NY 11710

(516) 781-3072

Host: Bill Berkowitz, Chairperson of Hazak program group

* Wednesday, November 6, 7:00 p.m.

Sutton Place Synagogue co-hosted with Christ Church New York and St. James Episcopal Church

Sutton Place Synagogue

225 East 51st Street

New York, NY 10022

(212) 593-3300

Host: Harriet Janover, Director, Programming and Member Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.