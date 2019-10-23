Los Angeles & Orange County’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrate Successful Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Committed to delivering the best in full-service Real Estate brokerage in the Los Angeles and Orange County area, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is setting the bar high accepting both residential and commercial clients.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles and Orange County, California, are certainly areas that are among the most active and exciting when it comes to both commercial and residential real estate. When either selling or buying, experts agree, the right Real Estate broker can make all of the difference in the world. Stepping up to help is Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. who are now active in both extended areas. With experience formerly as a RE/MAX office before going out under their own name and with their own vision, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently celebrated holding an exciting Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony at their office at 8932 Mission Dr. Suite 102, Rosemead, CA 91770. The enthusiasm surrounding the launch is high.

“Our Vision is to be the best place to work, buy and sell real estate in California,” commented a spokesperson from the real estate brokerage. “Our Core Purpose is to help you achieve your heart’s desire!”

Very much NOT like a traditional real estate brokers, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty operates with a deep team of professionals including highlights like a Marketing Department who generates the leads;

an Administrative Department who is in charge of the general office work, including inputting the lead's information in the database; Inside Sales Agents, who call back the leads to check their timing and motivation and book the appointments to the outside sales agents (OSA); the OSA Department, who meet face-to-face and give their due diligence to the clients, helping the clients buy and sell properties; Transaction Coordinators, who is in charge of taking care of the documents and paperwork; a Media team, who document and build the online presence; an Accounting & Finance Department; and an IT, a must in today’s ever-connected age.

Special guests at the office’s Grand Opening featured community leaders, council members, vendor partners, the mayor, and even a live radio show.

Clearly, this is a positive development in the Los Angeles and Orange County real estate world.

For more information be sure to visit yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.



