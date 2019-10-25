Unique FUNRAISING for Any Organization in the USA and Canada

Painting Titled "POSITIVE THOUGHTS" by Bigan Fanli (2010)

Artist Offers Thousands of EXCLUSIVE Limited-Edition Arts FREE to Worthwhile Organizations/Companies for FUNDRAISING

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Deeds Speak…"Let's all Love Life and bring out the best POSITIVE humanity in beings. Let’s SAVE ourselves and our future generations by ELIMINATING mass-killing wars on planet earth! My meager contribution for this Cause is to give away thousands of my Limited-Edition Naturalistic Arts for FREE to Non-Profit organizations in the USA and Canada, to help raise funds for their own needs which, in one way or another will help better humanity in general and eventually lead to world harmony and peace…” – Bigan Fanli-Artist“I would like to raise funds for nonprofit organizations. I’m a Naturalistic Artist with “Love-Life for World-Peace-Awareness” in mind; I would like to give away my thousands of premium Limited-Edition Artworks to raise funds for worthwhile organizations/companies in the USA and Canada to get the message to the world. (Thousands of Exclusive Limited-Edition Arts for free from 492 Original Paintings in 41 Catalogues - http://biganfanli.com/Copied-ORDER.php Advantages for the Organizations/Companies:The prospective donors will love what the Organization offers them, as the premium Limited-Edition Artworks show the awareness of LIFE, WISDOM, BEAUTY and WORLD PEACE, a great and meaningful gift!The Organizations:-with no money to put out upfront,-give more choice to the prospective donors to donate to their choice Organization,-receive thousands of Limited-Edition Artworks for FREE (some conditions apply),-receive all the profits as donations received directly,-year-round fundraising and control the value of the Artworks to different prospective donors,-keep all prospect donor records private and under control,Any organization wishes to participate in ‘FREE Arts for World Peace’ Awareness, please contact the Artist Herbert Lee/Bigan Fanli: BiganFanli@outlook.com.For more information and further details, please visit “Fundraising” on my website: www.BiganFanli.com,”-Herbert Lee, aka Bigan Fanli-Artist –“Love Life for World-Peace Awareness”Biganfanli@outlook.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.