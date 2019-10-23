Healthcare Chatbots Market By Offering (Solutions,Services), Technology, Deployment type, Applications Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Healthcare Chatbots Market 2019

Description: -

Chatbots are computer programs and the application of artificial intelligence. It conducts conversations via textual or auditory methods. The computer programs are designed in such a way that they can understand human behavioral patterns from the inputs. Chatbots are getting more popularity along with time owing to its diverse application. Chatbots are used in different industries. Industries like information acquisition and customer services adopted chatbots from its inception. It reduces the workload of the employees and gives better customer satisfaction. Most of the chatbots are used to initiate a conversation. Most of the chatbots are simple in nature, and they can scan the keywords from the given input and replay with the most matching keywords from the database. Healthcare Chatbots are specialized in the healthcare segment. These are mostly adopted by institutions related to health to provide efficient and 24X7 services to the customers.

Key Players

Healthtap

Sensely

Buoy Health

Infermedica

Babylon Healthcare Services

Baidu

Ada Digital Health

PACT Care

Woebot Labs

GYANT.Com

The extensive use of Chatbots is only limited to developed countries. Developing countries yet to show remarkable growth in adopting the industry. The global market share of the Healthcare Chatbots industry was 122 million USD by 2018. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.8% during the forecast period. As a result, the industry is anticipated to reach a market share of 314.3 million USD by 2023.

Market Segmentation of Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

The Healthcare Chatbots can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of the component, the global market can be segmented into software and services.

By deployment model, the industry is classified into On-premise Model and Cloud-based Model.

Based on application, the market could be divided into Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance and Symptom checking & Medication Assistance.

On the basis of end-user, the industry is split into Insurance Companies, Healthcare Providers, Patients, and Other End Users.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

The global segmentation of Healthcare Chatbots includes regions like North America, Latin & Central America, Europe, the Indo Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Some of the focused countries are Uruguay, Argentina, Israel, Germany, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, the USA, The UK, France, China, India, Australia, and ASIAN countries.

Europe is leading the market share in the global level. The forecast expects the Europian region to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Indo Pacific region is expected to show the most abundant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period owing to the excellent adaptation of IT in the area.

Recent Happenings from the Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

A Russian tech company called Endurance developed chatbots for Dementia patients. As Dementia disease progress in the body, the patient loses its conversational abilities. The chatbot supports a cloud-based solution. As a result, one can review the conversation of the patient. Interestingly, the project is open-source, so anyone potentially contributes to the development of the codebase. The project is still in its initial stage, but the vibrant concept can help many patients, doctors, and scientist communities in the near future.

