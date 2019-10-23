"Simply the Best" Car Show Rolls in to Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino on October 27

The 2019 "Simply the Best" Car Show Takes Place Sunday, October 27 The Sky Center is the primary service program within the New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project (NMSIP)

Event Benefits New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project

We are deeply committed to suicide prevention in our community. We want to encourage everyone to come out to the resort to see the classic cars, and to learn how we can all help our at-risk youth.” — Ken Lathrop, Director of Marketing, Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino

SANTA FE, NM, USA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with their well established mission of community advocacy, education and giving, Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino's second annual "Simply the Best" Car Show is scheduled for Sunday, October 27, and will directly benefit a new philanthropic partnership with The Sky Center.

"Last year's car show saw thousands of participants and spectators here at the resort," according to Ken Lathrop, Director of Marketing. "We expect that same crowd later this month, and it's our chance to introduce them to a very worthy cause by raising awareness of this incredible organization."

Everyone knows a cool car when they see one; but not everyone understands the growing risks of youth suicide in Santa Fe County and Northern New Mexico. The leadership of Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino intends to change that during this highly anticipated car show.

Apryl Miller, Executive Director of The Sky Center, welcomes the opportunity to share information with the community in partnership with Buffalo Thunder.

"The facts are sobering," Miller said. "More than 3,000 children and young adults ages 10 - 24 take their own lives each year in the US. In fact, death by suicide is more common than death by traffic accidents among kids 10 - 14 years of age."

Consider this: The state of New Mexico ranks number one in the nation for youth suicide, according to statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control.

"We can't just look away," Miller adds. "These are our children. The Sky Center has developed a full range of programs to help young people develop inner and outer life skills that foster hope and connect them to their family and schools. We need the support of our community to enable us to continue to offer these services free of charge. We all share in this devastating problem...... and now we need to share in the solution."

And that's exactly the motivation for Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino's new partnership with the New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project. Organization officials will be on hand during the Car Show with information packets, resource guides, staff and counselors to help educate the community and attendees.

Themed “Simply the Best,” there are more than 100 classic and custom cars from around the country now registered to be on display, including a Blue Ford LTD owned by the same Chimayo family for the past three generations. And according to Marketing Coordinator Amanda Martinez, that’s just the beginning.

“The display car registrations are really rolling in during the last week,” Martinez said. “We will easily top the number of cars, trucks and motorcycles on display last year, which will really create a positive impact.”

The public is invited to attend the 2019 "Simply the Best" Car Show free of charge, though a donation is suggested which will benefit The Sky Center's mission. For those who wish to register a display vehicle, the cost is $ 15.

The car show kicks off at 11am on October 27 in the main parking lot, and will include a DJ spinning “simply the best” tunes, food and beverages, a magician and face painter for the kids.

“We are deeply committed to suicide prevention and intervention in our community,” Lathrop added. "We want to encourage everyone to come out to the resort to see the classic cars, and to learn how we can all help our at-risk youth."

For more information on the October 27 events, please visit www.buffalothunder.com

# # #

About Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino: Link: https://buffalothunderresort.com

Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino is located and operated by the Pueblo of Pojoaque just north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Opened in 2008, Buffalo Thunder joined the ranks of the casino elite of New Mexico, included its sister casino, Cities of Gold. Art from Native contributors statewide, and from many different Pueblos, are displayed proudly throughout the casino.

# # #

About The Sky Center: Link: http://nmsip.org/

The New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project (NMSIP) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established in 1994, and is dedicated to the increasing concern of youth suicides in Santa Fe County and Northern New Mexico. The Sky Center is our primary program and houses all of our services. Our mission is to reduce the risk of youth suicide in Santa Fe County and Northern New Mexico. Where there is Help there is Hope. If you are concerned about a young person, please encourage them to call The Sky Center at 505 473-6191.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.