San Francisco Public Relations Agency Singer Associates is Finalist S.F. Oakland Bay Area PR Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Public Relations agency Singer Associates Public Relations is a finalist for the first ever “Foggies,” the new Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) San Francisco chapter awards program.The Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco firm is a finalist in the “Agency of the Year” category.The winner will be announced at the inaugural PRSA San Francisco/Oakland Bay Area Chapter Awards Night on 29 October in North Beach.The PRSA-SF chapter awards recognize the Bay Area’s best public relations programs and the brightest professionals who bring them to life. The “Agency of the Year” award celebrates the overall accomplishments of a PR firm in the Oakland, San Jose, and San Francisco Bay Area.Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco has public relations offices in San Jose and Oakland, Calif.The awards selection committee cited the firm’s work for clients: Outside Lands, Chevron, Subway, Regional Measure 3 ballot election, Bay Area Council, Covia, and Sand Hill Property Co. In addition, the firm has represented a larger number of California cities and government agencies, including San Bruno, Pleasanton, Santa Clara, Alameda County, Sonoma County, Fremont, and others.PRSA San Francisco Bay Area was founded in 1947 and is one of the five founding Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Chapters. With a robust active membership of more than 300 PR professionals, PRSA-SF functions as a regional division of the Public Relations Society of America, Inc., and serves members within the territory as approved by the Society, including the nine counties of the San Francisco Bay Area: San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Solano, Napa, Sonoma and Marin.

