CureMetrix Wins – Best New Radiology Vendor of the Year

CureMetrix Winner Best New Radiology Vendor – AuntMinnie.com

Artificial Intelligence Recognized by Aunt Minnie Radiology Experts

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, a healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, has been named Best New Radiology Vendor in the Minnies.Created by AuntMinnie.com, radiology news and communications experts, the annual Minnies awards highlight "the best and brightest in medical imaging." CureMetrix was selected by an esteemed panel of industry and clinical experts as the Best New Radiology Vendor for 2019.CureMetrix delivers CAD that Workssupporting radiologists with artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver increased efficiency and more accurate diagnosis in breast cancer screening.“We share this honor with the radiologists, clinical study partners, and our clients in the U.S. and across the globe who have supported our mission of improving cancer survival rates worldwide,” said Kevin Harris, Chief Executive Officer of CureMetrix.This year, CureMetrix received FDA-clearance for cmTriage ™ the first FDA-cleared workflow optimization software in the U.S. that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for breast cancer screening. It enables a radiologist to triage, sort and prioritize their mammography worklist based on cases that may need immediate attention.CureMetrix is currently conducting studies across the globe to expand its AI solutions to also help identify, mark and score anomalies in breast cancer screening. In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist was able to demonstrate the ability to find cancers up to six years before first detection, and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate on average 27% without increasing recall rates.To learn more about CureMetrix results and review published studies in the Journal of Digital Imaging, visit https://curemetrix.com/about/publications/ About CureMetrix: Delivering CAD that Works, CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on. Visit www.CureMetrix.com



