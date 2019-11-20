"As the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to discuss at 800-714-0303, "US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all people diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA, USA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst because these remarkable attorneys are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses-and they know what they are doing. These remarkable lawyers do not need to buy Internet ads-and they are a much better option that a 'free' book, kit or overnight package related to mesothelioma. www.karstvonoiste.com/

As the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "US Navy Veterans make up about one-third of all people diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year. One of the things we fear the most for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or their family members is that they will impulsively hire a local car accident attorney or not realize they are talking with a mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm as opposed to one of the nation's top mesothelioma law firms such as the lawyers at Karst von Oiste." https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests the following for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama and or their family members:

* The lawyer the Veteran/Veteran’s family are talking to should be able to provide them with one or two-family references that confirm he/she has personally produced a million-dollar compensation settlement for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma within the last twelve months.

* “If the lawyer cannot produce these specific types of references, please call us at the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to some of the nation’s most qualified mesothelioma attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste who have these types of references.www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their services are available statewide for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Alabama in any community including Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, or Tuscaloosa. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For the best possible treatment options in Alabama we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham. http://www3.ccc.uab.edu/

According to the US Center for Disease Control the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in New Mexico. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Alabama. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.