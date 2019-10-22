Advanced Medical Solutions Selects AssurX Quality Management and Regulatory Compliance Software

AssurX Platform will Automate and Standardize Quality Operations in the UK, Netherlands, Germany and the Czech Republic

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssurX , Inc. (AssurX), a leader in quality management and regulatory compliance software, announced today that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS), a developer and manufacturer of world-leading advanced wound care and wound closure products, has selected the AssurX platform to automate their quality and compliance management processes.With headquarters in the UK, the Advanced Medical Solutions group of companies has six manufacturing sites located in the UK, Netherlands, Germany and the Czech Republic. Its products are sold in over 75 countries through a network of partners and distributors, as well as the company’s direct sales team. AssurX’s enterprise quality management software (QMS) will unify quality processes and visibility across all manufacturing locations.The company’s implementation plan includes a well-planned, phased approach. Phase I will include developing processes for non-conformance and corrective and preventive action (CAPA) with integrations to existing applications. The AssurX system will be integrated with visualization software to create reports, dashboards, charts that provide insights needed to make informed business decisions. Phase II will integrate document management and training management processes into the quality management system.“AMS is dedicated to making the highest quality products” explained Stella Woodward, Head of Quality, Advanced Medical Solutions. “Our advancement to an electronic system will allow us to improve compliance and to support company growth through integration into a single consistent harmonized Quality Management System (QMS) across the AMS business units”.“AssurX is pleased to have Advanced Medical Solutions as a customer,” said Tamar June, CEO of AssurX. “Quality and compliance in the medical device industry requires constant adaption to change. The AssurX platform is designed to transform with regulatory, industry, and business requirements to help our customers create quality systems that help build safe products faster.”ABOUT ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONSThe AMS Group of companies specialize in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of novel, high performance advanced wound care products, surgical dressings and medical grade materials as well as medical adhesives and sutures for closing and sealing tissue. The Group manufactures products under its own brands: ActivHeal, LiquiBandand RESORBAand also supports business to business partners and third party converters with a multi-product portfolio of OEM products.For more information, please see http://www.admedsol.com ABOUT ASSURX INC.With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Software Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as a customer’s business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: https://www.assurx.com Tracy OrlickAssurX, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.