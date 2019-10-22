David Crosby Joins WEEDCon Buyers Cup Judges Panel

David Crosby Judges WEEDCon Buyers Cup Awards In Hollywood, CA gen!us joins WEEDCon Buyers Cup Robby Krieger at WEEDCon West cannabis expo

Hollywood Cannabis Event Includes Greenstone Distribution, gen!us, Palomar Craft Cannabis, Kushy Punch

(NASDAQ:bhang)

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WPI — Singer/Songwriter, David Crosby will join the 2019 WEEDCon Buyers Cup as a judge in the United States’ premier cannabis cup competition. Awarding a 15lb cut crystal and sterling silver cup for excellence in cannabis products, the WEEDCon Cup Awards will take place at WEEDCon’s holiday fundraiser and cannabis education expo, WEEDCon Wonderland. WEEDCon Wonderland will feature music with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, Fred Tackett of Little Feat, DJ Music Man Miles of Breakestra Funky Soul and special guests.David Crosby, Grammy award-winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young will return as a WEEDCon Cup judge after participating in WEEDCon’s summer event WEEDCon West. “We are honored to have David as our celebrity judge and I can’t think of anyone more suited to judging cannabis!” Says WEEDCon President, Petrie Alexandra WilliamsThe WEEDCon “Buyers Cup” is named for the dispensary purchasing managers that judge the cannabis products. WEEDCon Cups are awarded for Best Flower, Concentrate, Edible, Drink, Topical, Tincture, Best Product, Best Package and Best Dispensary. Last season’s winners included Cali Kush Farms Sumo Tangie, Greenshock Farms Tropical Sleigh Ride, Fiddlers Greens Durban, Cresco Labs Purple Punch Live Sauce, Papa & Barkley Papaya Live Rosin, Sunderstorm Khana Pink Lemonade Gummies, Emoji Extracts Chiesel Crumble, California Dab Company Watermelon Sativa Vape, Kushy Punch Sugar Free Lychee Gummies, The Packaging Company for their Child Proof Preroll Tin and Buds and Roses for Best Dispensary.The WEEDCon Cup will be awarded at WEEDCon’s December fundraiser - WEEDCon Wonderland a 2 day B2B networking and education expo for the cannabis industry. With 80 exhibitors including Mother Nature's Remedy, Nabis Distribution, Palomar Craft Cannabis, Greenstone Distribution, Genius, Top Shelf Cannabis, Honey Dew Farms, APOP Media, Sensi Magazine, Surfside, CCTV, Edibles List and others.A fundraiser for nonprofit, Safety Harbor Kids, WEEDCon Wonderland exhibitors and guests are donating gifts for orphans, foster and homeless children for Safety Harbor Kids 13th Annual Holiday Toy Challenge. Safety Harbor Kids provides education programs in the areas of College, Career, Music and the Arts to disadvantaged youth and supporters include Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Robby Krieger, Albert Lee, Fred Tackett, Paul Barrere and Kenny Gradney of Little Feat and other rock and roll greats.WEEDCon Buyers Cup entrants include Palomar Craft Cannabis, Lola Lola, Beezle Brand, Big Sur Extracts, California Dab Company, Cali Kush Farms, Green Shock Farms, FloraCal Farm, Kushy Punch, The Packaging Company, Papa & Barkley, Rove Brand, Bud Boys CBD, Sunderstorm, Sol Spirit Farm, California Dreamin’, Dreamt, Toast, ILO Vapor and New World Packaging.WEEDCon Wonderland will include exhibitors, special entertainment, Cannabis Council, Dispensary Buyers Luncheon with Chef Matt and the WEEDCon Buyers Cup awards. Ticket sales will go to support orphans, foster and homeless children through nonprofit, Safety Harbor Kids. Visit www.safetyharborkids.org and become a member to get on the WEEDCon guest list or visit www.weedconproductions.com for more info.



