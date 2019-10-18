Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Plays WEEDCon Charity Fundraiser

Palomar Craft Cannabis Greenstone Distribution cannabis distributor Robby Krieger at WEEDCon West cannabis expo

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will perform at WEEDCon in December with Little Feat’s Fred Tackett. Visit www.safetyharborkids.org or www.weedconproductions.com.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood, CA WPI Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will perform at this years WEEDCon Wonderland charity fundraiser this December with Little Feat’s Fred Tackett and DJ Music Man Miles Tackett of Breakestra Funky Sole. WEEDCon Wonderland is a two day cannabis business and education expo for industry professionals exhibiting their products, services and equipment.Cannabis, currently legal in some form in 29 states, including California, is swiftly becoming appreciated for its medicinal attributes for nausea, insomnia, seizures and even cancer. These and other medical uses for cannabis have spurred a rush by celebrities and corporations to market and brand legal CBD and cannabis products.Actor Tommy Chong, long involved in the cannabis spac,e is partnered with Greenstone Distribution located just south of Los Angeles carrying multiple brands including Honeydew Farms, Top Shelf Cultivation and Tommy Chong’s brand - Chong’s Choice Cannabis. Greenstone helps cultivators, manufacturers and brands expand or enter the cannabis space.Country music legend Willie Nelson is another who got into the game early with his namesake brand Willies Reserve. Willie partnered with Flow Kana, located in Northern California, offering cannabis processing, co-packing, white label, and distribution services to cannabis firms.This ain’t your grandfathers cannabis farm. What do you get when you mix technology and cannabis? A 21st century cannabis company like Palomar Craft Cannabis. Palomar’s clear-top indoor growing facility is highly automated and includes filtering air and water that's released back into the environment. Palomar even uses lady bugs and preying mantises to fight off natural pests to avoid using pesticides. With their extensive library of premium strains, Palomar is poised to provide top quality cannabis to celebrities seeking a cutting edge and environmentally responsible partner.How do these companies bring their brands to market? Cannabis education events like WEEDCon, for one. WEEDCon Wonderland is 2 day B2B and education expo for the cannabis industry held in December in Hollywood, CA. A charity fundraiser for nonprofit Safety Harbor Kids, WEEDcon will have 80 exhibitors, an education council and music with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and The New Experience featuring Kevin Brandino on bass, Dale Alexander on drums and band leader Edward Roth on keys.Robby Krieger, rock star, artist has supported Safety Harbor Kids along with SHK board members Jackson Browne and Fred Tackett and Paul Barrere of Little Feat and other music greats including Inara George, Albert Lee, Peter Asher, Bonnie Raitt, Tony Braunagel and the late, great Tom Petty. Cannabis companies in attendance at this years WEEDCon Wonderland are raising 1,000 gifts for the holidays for needy children at this event.Cannabis companies exhibiting at WEEDCon include Greenstone Distribution, Honeydew Farms, Top Shelf Cannabis, Palomar Craft Cannabis, Nabis Distribution, Manzanita Naturals, Cannabis Distribution Organization, APOP Media, Sensi Magazine, Edibles List Magazine, Toast, Nuvata, ILO Vapor, Kushy Punch, Sol Spirit Farm, Papa and Barkley, Chef Matt, Greenshock Farms, Surfside, Dreamt, California Dreamin’, Sunderstorm, New World Packaging, Lola Lola, Cali Kush Farms, California Dab Company, Dab Nation, Beezle Brands, Big Sur Extracts, The Packaging Company and Safety Harbor Capital.Visit www.safetyharborkids.org for tickets or www.weedconproductions.com



