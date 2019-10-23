Directory of Executive Search Firms Changes the Face of the Executive Job Search

GatedTalent, the platform connecting executive recruiters with executives globally GatedTalent announces Global Directory of Executive Search Firms

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GatedTalent, the platform that allows executive recruiters to connect with executives from around the World, is pleased to announce the launch of the global directory of executive search firms. The service is available at https://www.gatedtalent.com/.

Over 1,000 executive search firms are profiled in the directory, making the service one of the largest of its type and making GatedTalent increasingly the ‘go-to’ resource for the executives looking to be on the radar of headhunting companies.

According to independent data from SEMrush, in September 2019, GatedTalent received more than twice as many visitors as its closest competitor.

The service also recently earned a “4.5 Star - Excellent” average score from Trustpilot, based on more than 750 independent reviews left by executives.

The platform is free for executives, who are encouraged to create an anonymous profile which may then be viewed by leading search firms. Every month, more than 100,000 ‘connection requests’ are sent through the platform by recruiters, making GatedTalent a highly efficient approach for an executive wishing to be visible to search consultants.

Jason Starr, Director of GatedTalent commented:

“This new service is the next step in our vision of creating a single platform where executives meet executive recruiters and executive recruiters meet executives.”

Further information for executives wishing to get “on the radar” with top recruiters is available here: https://www.gatedtalent.com/insights/headhunters-find-a-job/

What is GatedTalent



