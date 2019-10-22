Women in Defence UK & The British Army announced to present at Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2019

9th Annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

SMi reports: Women in Defence UK & British Army announced to present at the 9th annual conference, taking place in London on 20th and 21st November 2019

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Social Media has become a crucial tool for the Armed Forces in the 21st century, and can be used as a platform to reach out to a global audience, SMi’s 9th annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference, will take place in London on the 20th and 21st November 2019.SMi are pleased to announce two brand new speakers have been added to the agenda including:Rachael Clamp, Leadership Team, Women in Defence UK who will present: Women in Defence UK: Strategically Growing and Engaging; and Colonel Christopher MacGregor, Assistant Head, Army Media & Communications, British Army who will present: Fighting with Facts – The British Army.To download the conference agenda, exclusive speaker interviews, past attendee lists and much more visit: www.militarysocialmedia.com/einpr8 Those who attend the 2019 conference will network with leading social media guru's from over sixteen nations including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan United Kingdom, USA and more.The two-day event aims to aid delegates in developing their social media strategies by looking at the ways in which nations and key industry players are using social media, as digital communications becomes essential to the perception of military and defence activities globally.Highlights include:• Timely Case Studies on Live Operations- Case studies explore the power of social media during military campaigns such as the Swedish Armed Forces Intelligence operation Stockholm archipelago and Norwegian National Security Authority's Crisis Communications: Mitigating Cyber Incidents• Exclusive Industry Perspectives- Lamberto Martinello, Communication Campaigns, Leonardo will discuss the impact of social media to support regional campaigns plus many others!• Effective Audience Engagement- Content creation is important, but how do experts effectively engage their audience? Learn more from the Brazilian Army, the Bundeswehr and i3 Gen on all things AI, Chatbots, You Tube and much more!• Two Pre-Conference Workshops - Audience Engagement through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) & Digital Transformation in Government Communications. The first of which will be led expertly by a strategic expert with experience serving in the Irish Armed Forces and now VRAI. SMi’s second workshop will be hosted by the former Head of Communications Services, NATO HeadquartersTo register for the conference and/or workshops, secure your place at www.militarysocialmedia.com/einpr8 Social Media in the Defence and Military SectorConference: 20th – 21st November 2019Workshops: 19th November 2019London, UKIf you would like to showcase your solutions to key decision makers within the industry, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate and group booking enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



