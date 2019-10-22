Novel Drug Delivery to be discussed at SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs Conference and Focus Day 2019

Ophthalmic Drugs 2019

SMi Reports: Industry leaders confirmed to present on the Focus Day for the upcoming Ophthalmic Drugs conference, in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than 4 weeks until SMi Group’s 3rd annual Ophthalmic Drugs conference taking place on the 18th- 20th November 2019 in London, the event aims to provide great peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Heads of Drug Development, Senior Directors of Ophthalmology, Heads of Research and Development and many more.Alongside the conference, a Pre-conference Focus Day will proceed, in which the event theme will be on ‘Novel Drug Delivery though a Complex Barrier’ . The focus day will emphasise on alternative delivery approaches to replace intravitreal drug delivery and novel drug development. Also, industry leaders will explore innovations in R&D of novel delivery methods; mechanisms including implants for IOP control; an antagonist prodrug for sustained reduction of intraocular pressure and alternatives to intravitreal delivery.As there is less than 4 weeks remaining, places are increasingly limited. Interested parties are urged to secure their place at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/einpr8 Highlights for 2020:- iVeena has developed an intracapsular drug delivery platform that enables bi-directional drug delivery to anterior and posterior eye segments- The initial platform technology application is IVMED-20, a bioerodible dexamethasone delivery implant placed during cataract surgery to prophylax cystoid macular edema, as well as, control inflammation and pain from the procedureMichael Burr, Vice President of Product Development, iVeenaThis year’s Focus Day Chairman will be MHRA’s Medical Assessor, Peter Morgan-Warren, on ‘Regulatory perspectives on novel ocular drug delivery’ covering:- Novel ocular drug delivery and the regulatory framework – clinical considerations- Combination products, devices and borderline productsFor the full speaker line-up, as well as the latest event details, the brochure is available at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/einpr8 Ophthalmic Drugs Conference18th – 20th November 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by:EXPERIMENTICA | ProMed PharmaContacts:Sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages: Alia Malick +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / amalick@smi-online.co.ukMedia enquiries contact Neill Howard +44 (0) 207 827 6164 / nhoward@smi-online.co.uk--END—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



