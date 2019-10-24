Allergy Vaccine Market Overview by 2025 | Circassia, Cytos Biotechnology AG, Merck & Co., Stallergenes Greer.

Allergy Vaccine Market

The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global allergy vaccine market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Allergy Vaccine Market (Allergy Type - Allergic Asthma, Peanut Hypersensitivity, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, Grass Pollen Hypersensitivity, Tree Pollen Hypersensitivity, Cat Dander Allergy, and Other Allergy Type; Vaccine Type - Cat Allergy Vaccine, Peanut Allergy Vaccine, House Dust Mite Allergy Vaccine, Injectable MPL Allergy Vaccine, Ragweed Allergy Immunotherapy Vaccine, and Other Vaccine Type): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. An allergic reaction occurs when cells in the immune system interpret a foreign substance or allergen as harmful. The immune system overreacts to these allergens and produces histamine, which is a chemical that causes allergy symptoms, such as inflammation, sneezing, and coughing. Allergic reactions can range from mild to severe. In some severe cases, allergies can trigger a life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis. The allergy vaccine market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Growing Research and Development Activities for the Development of Allergy Vaccines

Spared of allergic conditions can be seen all over the world and the demand for its drug is increasing at a tremendous rate. This growing prevalence of allergy disease is one of the major contributors to the growth of the market. Considering the stats published by AAFA more, than 50 million Americans have experienced various types of allergies each year and so it has become the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. moreover, a recent study published by World Allergy Organization (WAO) Allergies and related diseases including asthma, rhinosinusitis, atopic dermatitis and life-threatening food, drug, and stinging insect allergies affects at least 30% of the population and nearly 80% of families. Furthermore, growing research and development activities for the development of allergy vaccines are also contributing to the growth of the market. On the other presence of limited manufactures and hand, high costs associated with the vaccines can hamper the growth of the market. However, growing awareness about the allergy disease and their treatment among the people globally will provide a better opportunity for the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Allergy Vaccine Market: Segmentation

The allergy vaccine market can be segmented by allergy type and vaccine type. Based on allergy type the market can be further classified into allergic asthma, peanut hypersensitivity, seasonal allergic rhinitis, grass pollen hypersensitivity, tree pollen hypersensitivity, cat dander allergy, and others. Among these seasonal allergic rhinitides dominates the market owing to its increasing prevalence, worldwide allergic rhinitis affects between 10% and 30 % of the population. Furthermore, based on the vaccine type the market can be divided into cat allergy vaccine, peanut allergy vaccine, house dust mite allergy vaccine, injectable MPL allergy vaccine, ragweed allergy immunotherapy vaccine and others.

North America expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

Based on geography the allergy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, followed by Europe. Growing cases of allergy diseases in these regions contributing to the high market share. The Asia Pacific is the emerging market for the allergy vaccine market. Based on the stats provided by the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy (APAAACI) in Asia-Pacific, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is variously reported as ranging from around 8–10% of the population (in Korea) to more than 50% (among adults in Vietnam and Thailand).

Allergy Vaccine Industry: Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the market are Circassia, Cytos Biotechnology AG, DVB Technologies SA, Allertein Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, and Novartis International AG. Among these Allergy Therapeutics who are working on pollen allergy vaccines have two vaccines Pollinex® Quattro Grass and Pollinex® Quattro Ragweed in phase III stage and one vaccine Pollinex® Quattro Tree in phase II stage. On the other side, Merck has its vaccine allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma in phase II and phase III stage respectively.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the allergy vaccine.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



