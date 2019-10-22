Diabetes Drug Market Size Worth $69,637 Million by 2025 | Bayer Healthcare, Biocon, Piramal Healthcare, Novo Nordisk

Diabetes Drug Market

Diabetes drug market is projected to reach approximately $69,637 million by 2025 from $47,897 million in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on "Diabetes Drug Market (Drug Type - Injectable Drugs, and Oral Drugs; Application - Type 1 Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when blood glucose or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose is the main source of energy that comes from food. Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into your cells to be used for energy. The global diabetes drug market was approximately valued at US$ 47,898 million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % from 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach 69,637 million during the forecast year of 2025.

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide is One of the Major Factor Driving the Growth

The diabetes drug market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Growing prevalence of diabetes worldwide is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. According to the WHO, 422 million adults have diabetes that’s one person in eleven and around 1.5 million death caused by diabetes. Furthermore, growing awareness about diabetes among all the age groups is also boosting the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high costs associated with the drugs as well as the unavailability of the insulin drug in low-income countries may hamper the growth of the market. However, increasing government and private sector initiatives to spade the adverse impact of diabetes and growing research with the innovative drug will provide better growth opportunities to the market.

Diabetes Drug Market: Segmentation

The diabetes drug market can be segmented based on drug type and application. Based on the drug type the market can be further segregated into injectable drugs and oral drugs. Based on the injectable drugs the market can be categorized into Leraglutide, Aspart, Glargine, Exenatide, Pramlintide, and Insulin. Similarly, based on oral drug the market can be segmented into Biguanides, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides and D-Phenylalanine Derivatives, Thiazolidinediones, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, and Bile Acid Sequestrants. Furthermore, the application segment can be bifurcated into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes.

Diabetes Drug Market: Regional Analysis

Based on the geography the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The Asia Pacific dominates the segment followed by North America and it is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Growing prevalence of diabetes in this region, changing food habits causing the major market boost in this region. The market in North America is also expected to grow with a significant rate in the forecast period owing to the large diabetes patient pool and growing awareness among the people in this region. Europe is another major region contributing to the market growth owing to the growing number of a diabetes patient’s also the well-established healthcare sector in this region driving the growth of the diabetes drug market.

Diabetes Drug Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating the market are Bayer Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon Ltd, Piramal healthcare ltd, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Reddy's laboratories ltd, Ranbaxy laboratories ltd, Novo Nordisk and others.

