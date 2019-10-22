Travel Vaccine Market Size Worth USD 8.68 Billion by 2025 | GlaxoSmithKline , Zydus Cadila, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Travel Vaccine Market

Travel Vaccine Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During the Forecast Period to Reach USD 8.68 Billion By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Travel Vaccine Market (Composition - Mono Vaccine, and Combination Vaccines; Type - Attenuated Vaccines, Inactive Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, and Recombinant Vector Vaccines): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Travel vaccines, also called travel immunizations shots travelers should get before visiting certain areas of the world that help protect them from serious illnesses. The global travel vaccine market was approximately valued at US$ 4.8 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 8.68 billion during the forecast year of 2025.

Technological Advancement, Awareness Programs, Pandemic Diseases Provide Greater Opportunities for the Growth

The travel vaccine market tends to grow at a substantial rate globally due to the considerable increase in the tourism industry. As per the UN World Tourism Organization, international tourist arrival has increased to 1.4 billion in 2018. An increase in tourism is the key factor driving the growth of the travel vaccine market. Additionally, affordable travel expenses, digitalization, new business models and visa facilitation contributes to rising in traveling thereby boosting the travel vaccine market. Globalization is also one of the factors that fuel the growth of the travel vaccine market. However, high maintenance costs, stringent government policies and inefficient expertise for vaccine production may hamper the market. Moreover, technological advancement, awareness programs, pandemic diseases provide greater opportunities for the growth of the travel vaccine market during the forecast period.

Travel Vaccine Market: Segmentation

The travel vaccine market can be divided based on composition and types. Based on the composition the travel vaccine market can be further segmented into a mono vaccine and combination vaccines. Owing to the vast use combination vaccine segment is expected to grow with a significant rate in the forecast period, as the combination vaccine can be used to cure diphtheria, tetanus & pertussis, and increase immune compliance in a single dose of vaccine. Furthermore, based on vaccine type the market can be bifurcated into attenuated vaccines, inactive vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, DNA vaccines, and recombinant vector vaccines.

Travel Vaccine Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the travel vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. North America dominates the market followed by Europe owing to its beneficial reimbursement policies and the dwelling of key players in this region. The market in Europe tends to grow due to the rise in awareness of the diseases and research on the development of disease-specific vaccines. Asia Pacific market is expected to have substantial growth in the forecast period as a result of the increasing prevalence of people traveling abroad and raising funds for vaccine development.

Travel Vaccine Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major key players operating in travel vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Shenzhen Kangtay Biological Products Co., Baxter International, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., and others. GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi S.A. are the global players leading the travel vaccine market. Zydus Cadila and Serum Institute of India are other key players operating in the Asia-Pacific region.

